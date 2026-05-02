Kemi Badenoch apologises for Bloody Sunday clips in social media video

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on the local elections campaign trail in London on Saturday. Photograph: Alishia Abodunde/Getty

Kemi Badenoch has apologised for footage from Bloody Sunday being used in a social media clip to criticise a British government Bill on legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

The Conservative leader said she did not sign off on the video, and that it was sent out by “very young people”.

The video criticising the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill was posted to Mrs Badenoch’s social media channels on Tuesday, in which she says that Labour‘s Bill will “drag” Troubles veterans back to court.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said he was “shocked” that Mrs Badenoch had posted a video “trumpeting the service of British soldiers in Northern Ireland using footage from Bloody Sunday”.

Thirteen unarmed civilians were shot dead when members of the British army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside area of Derry on January 30, 1972, which became known as Bloody Sunday.

Mural in remembrance of Bloody Sunday in Derry. File image. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The Conservative Party apologised on Friday for using the clips in its social media video, and said that as soon as it was brought to its attention, it was removed.

Asked about the clip during a visit to a hairdresser in south-east London, Mrs Badenoch said: “I have apologised. I did not sign off the video.

“It was about a vote in parliament where Labour are putting in legislation that is hounding the very elderly veterans for things that happened decades ago, often under the instruction of political leaders who are no longer around.

“We support our veterans, but the video was done by very young people who did not recognise the footage as being from Bloody Sunday.

“So I apologise as well that that video went out in error.

“It was removed as soon as the party understood that that was what had been put out.”

The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill aims to repeal and replace the controversial Legacy Act introduced by the previous Conservative government, ending the immunity scheme brought in under the law, which was ruled unlawful in the courts. – Press Association