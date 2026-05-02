Leinster v Toulon live updates: Follow the action from Champions Cup semi-final

Here’s what Conor Murray has to say about today’s game:

Conor Murray: Leinster players need to channel Twickenham win to see off Toulon and make final

Leinster were built to conquer Europe last season. All the pieces were in place. RG Snyman is injured and Jordie Barrett is away home, tearing up trees at the Hurricanes.

It must still haunt them that Porter, Barrett and Conan were benched for the semi-final loss to Northampton.

There are plenty of learnings – as we like to say in rugby – from that day at the Aviva Stadium. And plenty of cost. Caelan Doris missed a chance to captain the Lions in Australia as he damaged his shoulder trying to lead the turnaround of a 27-15 deficit.

That’s probably the biggest lesson of all. When you are chasing down 12 points in a home semi-final, all the natural advantages start to work against you. The place goes quiet. Even the tiniest error is exacerbated by a collective groan from the crowd. The nervous energy spreads like wild fire. No team wants to be playing against two enemies: the clock and the opposition.

Leinster know they have to hit the ground running and not let up. That’s how they always want to play, at a high clip.

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw dejected after losing to Northampton. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

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Here is Gerry Thornley’s match preview:

Leinster have opportunity to purge Champions Cup demons against Toulon

It’s only been a year in the making. Last season’s loss at home to Northampton will always be the one that got away, but another home semi-final 12 months on offers a chance to not only reach a record-extending ninth final but - perhaps as importantly - to purge a few demons too.

Losing successive home semi-finals seems unthinkable, and while last year’s defeat undoubtedly heightens the pressure on Leinster to win, as Caelan Doris has conceded, that can be a motivator too, to play without all those regrets of a year ago.

“I think you use a little bit of fear during the week to prep and then come game day it’s just about letting go, attacking the game, having the courage to play the way we want to play and going for it completely - a little bit of letting go of the outcome and focusing on the process as much as possible.”

In truth, that semi-final loss to Northampton was more mentally damaging than any of the three previous final losses. Lingering like a bad smell, it has also provided plenty of lessons throughout all of this season, as Doris also admitted.

Leinster's Caelan Doris. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

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Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup semi-final between Leinster and Toulon at the Aviva Stadium. Leinster are aiming to go one step further than last season when lost to Northampton at home in this stage, and win a first title since 2018. Since then they have remarkably lost four finals and two semi-finals, so if it’s not to be another nearly season then a win against Toulon is needed here. Kick-off is at 3pm. Here are the teams:

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.

TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Gaël Dréan, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Seta Tuicuvu; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler; Corentin Mezou, David Ribbans (capt); Junior Kpoku, Charles Ollivon, Mikheil Shioshvili.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Daniel Brennan, Beka Gigashvili, Matthias Halagahu, Zach Mercer, Baptiste Serin, Esteban Abadie, Mathis Ferte.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).