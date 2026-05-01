MG’s new Urban EV is its most affordable electric car yet

MG has introduced a new, much more affordable, electric hatch that, confusingly, wears almost the same badge as its existing affordable electric hatch.

This is the new MG4 Urban. Although it wears the same badge as the popular MG4 EV electric hatchback, the Urban is actually an entirely different car. It’s more compact (even though it has a bigger boot), and it’s front-wheel drive (the MG4 EV is rear-wheel drive).

It’s now the most affordable MG electric model with a starting price of €22,995.

Last week, we’d have called that cheap, but since then Volkswagen has confirmed arrival of its €19,000 ID. Polo. However, the MG is here and available now, whereas the Polo is still a plan.

That €22,995 will get you a basic version (which still has a 15.6-inch touchscreen and adaptive cruise control) with a 43kWh battery, a range of 324km, and a 147hp electric motor. An upgrade will be available, for €25,795, giving you the Long Range Comfort model with 158hp, and a 53.9kWh batter that gives the MG4 Urban a range of up to 416km.

MG 4 Urban

Alongside that, the existing MG4 EV will be given an update for 2026, with much-improved interior quality and a slight stretch of the range figure for the big-battery 77kWh model to 545km.

Standard equipment includes the usual two digital screen layout, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard, alongside MG’s ‘iSMART’ connected services. To go with the launch of the MG4 Urban, there’s also a zero per cent finance offer, and some cheap deals on pre-paid servicing plans.

However, we’re not getting the chance — at least not yet — to sample what might be even better electric cars from MG.

These are the new IM models - the name is an acronym of Intelligent Mobility - which mark a potentially big step up for the MG brand.

So far, aside from the stylish and overtly sporting Cyberster sports car, MG has been all about providing maximal value for money. With the IM models - made in collaboration with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (like a Chinese Amazon, if you like) - MG is going to directly challenge not only Tesla but also the big German premium brands.

Sadly, for the moment, MG Ireland has confirmed to The Irish Times that there are no plans for an Irish launch, nor indeed a wider launch within the EU. Only the UK will get IM models for now, and while this is speculation on our part, that most likely means that the lack of a launch here is down to tariffs.

Right now, SAIC has to pay an additional 35.3 per cent tariff on its electric cars sold within the EU, on top of the standard 10 per cent tariff.

There are ways around that, of course. As with its main Chinese rival, BYD, MG’s parent SAIC is looking to start production in Europe, circumventing the tariffs, and a decision on where MG’s first European factory will be is due to be made shortly.

So will Irish buyers ever get the chance to experience the IM models? Don’t bet against it. Not only are the EU and Chinese governments seeming to be more conciliatory toward one another in this current era of Trumpanomics, but Chinese car makers have also proven adept at working their way through and around tariffs. Watch this space.