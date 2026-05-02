Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live updates: Follow action from Challenge Cup semi-final

For the next while, I will be covering Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon, it’s well poised there at 14-11 at half-time. If you would like to follow along, click here.

[ Leinster v Toulon live updates: Conan and Van der Flier score tries as Leinster lead at half-timeOpens in new window ]

Check out John O’Sullivan’s profile on Jacob Stockdale, and his transformation as a player over the years.

[ Jacob Stockdale broke try records in his 20s. Now, he has a new take on performanceOpens in new window ]

Jacob Stockdale broke try records in his 20s. Now, he has a new take on performance

Earlier this month, Jacob Stockdale said goodbye to his 20s, a decade in which he broke Six Nations and Ireland try-scoring records, won a Grand Slam (2018) and was voted player of the tournament, scored a match-defining try in a win over New Zealand, wore the green in a World Cup in Japan and crossed for 20 tries in 42 caps, all bar one in the starting team.

There were disappointments too. Stockdale won and lost his place on the national team, missed the 2023 World Cup in France, made just three starts in the Six Nations from 2021 to 2026 – he has a brilliant strike-rate of 11 tries in 18 matches in that tournament to date – and during the period languished in a quasi Test match purgatory, tantalised by the occasional summer or November series outing.

In Ulster colours he’s scored 51 tries in 148 games, on the left wing, at fullback and in the centre, suffered an injury that kept him sidelined for a season, and several more that were inopportune in timing and consequence, all the while seeking to be the talisman that his talent suggested.

The pain and suffering have been part of a maturation process, but perhaps too the realisation that being overly self-critical can be harmful, draining the reservoir of confidence to critical levels. When fit and focused, Stockdale has few if any peers in an attacking capacity. He invariably beats the first defender, engages multiple tacklers and is a premier exponent of the chip and chase tactic.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale makes a break past Owen Watkin of Ospreys. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ulster’s game against Exeter Chiefs in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup from the Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Ulster have a chance to win their first European trophy since 1999 and are well-placed with a home game against Exeter Chiefs. Who will prove a formidable challenge, having knocked out Munster in a previous round. But home advantage should count for something and Ulster have been boosted by some key players returning from injury. Kick-off is 5.30pm

Here are the teams:

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu; Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom McAllister, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy

EXETER CHIEFS: Ben Hammersley; Campbell Ridl, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Steve Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Nick Lilley.