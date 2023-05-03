Serbia school shooting: Eight pupils and security guard killed

Ambulances and police officers arrive following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3rd, 2023. Photograph: OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images

Eight pupils and a security guard were killed when a boy opened fired in a Belgrade elementary school on Wednesday morning, news agency Tanjug reported.

Six more children and a teacher were injured in the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school.

Police said the shooter was a student at the school and was born in 2009.

The boy was arrested in the schoolyard, police said, adding that he used his father’s gun in the incident.

Local media footage from the scene showed a commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed out when he heard what had happened.

“I asked: ‘Where is my child?’ but no one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.

“He [the shooter] fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Mr Milosevic quoted his daughter as saying. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”

Police have sealed off the blocks around the school, in the centre of Belgrade. – Agencies