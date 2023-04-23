Ukraine war: G7 calls for extension and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers called on Sunday for the “extension, full implementation and expansion” of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tonnes of grain from several of its Black Sea ports.

Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February 2022, has strongly signalled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18th because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.

In the communique after a two-day meeting in Miyazaki, Japan, the G7 agriculture ministers “recognised the importance” of the deal, saying: “We strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of (the Black Sea Grain Initiative) BSGI.”

READ MORE

“We condemn Russia's attempts to use food as a means of destabilisation and as tool of geopolitical coercion and reiterate our commitment to acting in solidarity and supporting those most affected by Russia's weaponisation of food,” the communique said.

G7 members “stand ready” to support recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including by providing expertise in demining of agricultural land and reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure, the document said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to discuss the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in New York this week. – Reuters