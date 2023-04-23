European states furious after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty

Lu Shaye: Some ex-Soviet Union countries do not have effective status under international law. Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty

European states reacted with fury to remarks by China’s ambassador to France questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states.

Lu Shaye said in an interview on French network LCI that some “ex-Soviet Union countries” do not have effective status under international law. “There is no international agreement to realise their status as a sovereign nation,” he said.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia announced plans to summon the top Chinese diplomats in their nations to explain the comments. All three are former members of the Soviet bloc, which collapsed in 1991.

The controversy threatens to overshadow China’s attempts to portray itself as a peacemaker in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Asked about his position on whether Crimea is part of Ukraine or not, Mr Lu said in an interview aired on French television on Friday that historically it was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

“These ex-USSR countries don’t have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialise their sovereign status,” Mr Lu added.

France responded on Sunday by stating its “full solidarity” with all the allied countries affected, which it said had acquired their independence “after decades of oppression”.

“On Ukraine specifically, it was internationally recognised within borders including Crimea in 1991 by the entire international community, including China,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that China will have to clarify whether these comments reflect its position or not.

The three Baltic states, all formerly part of the Soviet Union, reacted along the same lines as France. – Reuters