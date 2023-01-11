Russia-Ukraine war: Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian forces in Soledar centre

Ukrainian soldiers firing a howitzer into the Russian-held town of Pisky in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

The battle for the eastern Ukrainian salt mining town of Soledar raged in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, as Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group claimed it had taken control.

Kyiv said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in the Donetsk region. Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.

Russian commanders have made the capture of Soledar a key objective in a campaign to take the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut and Ukraine's larger eastern Donbas region.

“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

READ MORE

“The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow,” he added, giving no further details.

Russia's capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. But the situation in and around Soledar appeared fluid.

The British defence ministry had earlier said Russian troops and Wagner fighters had probably taken control of most of Soledar after four days of advances.

US plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington’s participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

“The decision of the U.S. defence department to organise a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington’s de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv’s Nazi criminals,” Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy stripped four political figures of their Ukrainian citizenship on Tuesday, including pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk who was transferred to Russia last year in a prisoner swap deal.

“I have decided to terminate the citizenship of four persons: Andriy Leonidovych Derkach, Taras Romanovych Kozak, Renat Raveliyovych Kuzmin and Viktor Volodymyrovych Medvedchuk,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“If people’s deputies choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, our actions will be appropriate.”

Mr Medvedchuk, a close ally of Mr Putin, headed a banned pro-Russian party the Opposition Platform – For Life in Ukraine and was facing treason charges before being transferred to Moscow in September 2022. – Reuters