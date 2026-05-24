Byelections: Counting resumes as Noel Thomas and Seán Kyne fight for seat

Main Points

The Galway West byelection count has moved into a second day, with a tight contest emerging between the top two candidates

Counting resumed at 9am

Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas topped the poll in the first count with 10,007 votes

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne was in second with 9,647 votes, a gap of 360

In Dublin Central, Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats was elected in the early hours of Sunday morning

Labour’s Helen Ogbu was the leading left-wing candidate, taking third place with 5,462 votes

Fine Gael believes its candidate will take the seat, but Independent Ireland remains ahead after the fourth count

Key Pieces

Counting underway in Galway

The counting of votes has resumed in the Galway West byelection. The fifth count has just gotten underway with the distribution of Independent Sheila Garrity and Aontú’s Orla Nugent’s votes.

Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas currently has a 784 vote advantage over his nearest challenger Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne.

Independent Ireland's Noel Thomas votwa at the count centre at the Lawn and Tennis Club in Salthill. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Fine Gael senator Seán Kyne is interviewed at the count centre at the Lawn and Tennis Club in Salthill. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Party determined to run candidate in every constituency at next general election, says Holly Cairns

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has said the election of Daniel Ennis shows that people who want an alternative to the Government are “increasingly choosing the Social Democrats”.

“Key to that is that people know where they stand with the Social Democrats,” she said.

“They know the positive vision we have for this country, and they are voting for that.”

She also commended the party’s candidate in Galway West, Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich, “who has nearly doubled the party’s first preference vote share in that constituency”.

Cairns added: “When I first stepped into the role of leader of the Social Democrats, I said I was unashamedly ambitious for the future of this party.

“Since then, as we have gone from election to election, the party has gone strength to strength.

“I am determined to continue to build on the huge momentum we are seeing in the Social Democrats and run a candidate in every constituency in the next general election.”

Daniel Ennis with party leader Holly Cairns and Gary Gannon at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

After almost 16 hours of counting at the RDS, Daniel Ennis was elected without reaching the quota on the ninth count with a final vote of 12,050.

Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan came second in party leader Mary Lou McDonald’s home constituency, with a final vote of 7,787.

The Green Party’s Janet Horner was the third placed candidate with 5,452, having been eliminated after eight counts, while veteran criminal Gerard Hutch came in fourth position, eliminated after the seventh count with a final vote of 4,466.

Ennis was first elected for North East Inner City in the local elections of 2024.

Enda O’Dowd captured the moment he was officially elected in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Social Democrats candidate, Daniel Ennis, wins the Dublin Central by-election. Video: Enda O'Dowd

Who is Dublin Central’s newest TD?

Who is Daniel Ennis, the newly elected TD for Dublin Central? Marie O’Halloran has a profile here on the former League of Ireland footballer.

Social Democrats candidate, Daniel Ennis, wins the Dublin Central by-election. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Social Democrats candidate, Daniel Ennis, wins the Dublin Central by-election. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Good morning. While Social Democrat Daniel Ennis was elected as Dublin Central’s newest TD in the early hours of Sunday morning, the battle for Galway West continues.

Counting at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill is due to resume at around 9am.

Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas had a 784 vote advantage over his nearest challenger Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne on Saturday evening, but both men are well short of the quota.

The fourth count involved the elimination of the Green Party’s Niall Murphy and Kyne closed the gap to 590. Kyne received 214 transfers from Murphy.

Labour’s Helen Ogbu received almost 400 votes to bring her total to almost 6,000.

It will be an interesting day; there are three left wing candidates - Sheila Garrity (Ind), Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan and the Social Democrats Míde Nic Fionnlaoich - to be eliminated which should boost Ogbu though unlikely to be enough to get her elected.

The popular Independent Mike Cubbard’s transfers may also favour his fellow city councillor Ogbu.

The critical transfers are likely to be those of Fianna Fáil’s Cillian Keane.

If his votes go, as expected, heavily to Seán Kyne, Fine Gael will win the seat, but Thomas is ex-Fianna Fáil so it mightn’t be that straightforward.