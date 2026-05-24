Live GAA updates: Roscommon-Tyrone at the Hyde, Offaly and Kilkenny fight to get out of Leinster

Sunday’s fixtures

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1: Roscommon v Tyrone, 2pm

Tailteann Cup, Round 2A: Fermanagh 0-12 Wexford 0-5 (HT); Antrim v Tipperary, 3.15pm

Tailteann Cup, Round 2B: Waterford 0-7 Sligo 0-18 (HT)

Munster SHC, Round 5: Cork v Clare, Limerick v Tipperary (both 4pm)

Leinster SHC, Round 5: Dublin v Kilkenny, Kildare v Offaly, Wexford v Galway (all 2pm)

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 5: Antrim 2-16 Carlow 0-10 (HT), Down 1-11 Westmeath 0-11 (HT) London 0-10 Laois 0-16 (HT)

Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final: Mayo v New York, 2pm

Ter Guinan is down getting some treatment just minutes after notching a point for Offaly. 19 Mins: Kildare 0-5 Offaly 0-8

17 Mins: Eddie Gibbons takes a high ball down in front of his goal, but it’s nicked away from him by TJ Reid, who slaps it over the bar. Kilkenny back in front. Dublin 0-6 Kilkenny 0-7

Sligo should have their place booked in the next round of the Tailteann Cup, but things are a lot tighter in Brewster Park.

54 Mins: Waterford 2-8 Sligo 0-24

52 Mins: Fermanagh 1-15 Wexford 2-9

Daire Cregg and Dylan Ruane knock over points for Roscommon, while Ciarán Daly adds one for the visitors. 13 Mins: Roscommon 1-3 Tyrone 0-5

13 Mins: Conor Donohoe edges the capital side in front and then Brian Hayes is sure he’s doubled their lead, but the umpires call a wide. Dónal Burke chips over a free anyways, so it’s a two-point game. Dublin 0-6 Kilkenny 0-4

Offaly have the ball in the net, but there’s a harsh free called for fouling the ‘keeper. 12 Mins: Kildare 0-4 Offaly 0-4

Daniel Bourke lifts and strikes well to level matter in St Conleths Park. 10 Mins: Kildare 0-4 Offaly 0-4

9 Mins: TJ Reid strikes over a free and Cian O’Sullivan pulls one back for Dublin. Dublin 0-4 Kilkenny 0-4

GOAL for Roscommon! Darragh Heneghan continues his goalscoring streak, hitting the net against Tyrone. Ethan Jordan, Peter Teague and Conn Kilpatrick get the Ulster side level, but Daire Cregg edges the Rossies back in front. 6 Mins: Roscommon 1-1 Tyrone 0-3

6 Mins: A second point for Hetherton, and Dublin then turn over Eoin Cody, lifting the crowd massively. They earn a simple free down the far end, and it’s a level game. Dublin 0-3 Kilkenny 0-3

The home side have made a quick start at St Conleth’s Park, with Jack Sheridan nailing an early long-range free. 3 Mins: Kildare 0-2 Offaly 0-0

2 Mins: David Blanchfield gets the first score of the game. Dublin go long with their next attack and the ball nearly bobbles into the net off Hetherton. Meanwhile, Mossy Keoghan knocks over a point, but Hetherton responds. Dublin 0-1 Kilkenny 0-2

Seán Moran is in Parnell Park for throw-in:

“Dublin’s hopes of registering a first win over Kilkenny since 2013 have not been helped by the news that Liam Rushe and Eoghan O’Donnell have been withdrawn from the team. Seán Gallagher comes in for O’Donnell and the returned Rushe whose performances have solidified the defence, is replaced by John Bellew. One other change sees John Hetherton whose aerial dominance helped to swing the match against Galway is included with Conor Groarke dropping to the bench.”

Oh, apparently Liam Rushe will now not start the Leinster hurling clash between Dublin and Kilkenny. That could have a bad knock-on effect for the Dubs. John Bellew is in.

Kilkenny line out as named during the week for their clash with Dublin.

Manager Derek Lyng & his selectors have named the Kilkenny panel to take on Dublin in the final round of the Leinster SHC.



Bí linn agus tacaigh leis na Cait 🖤💛



The match will be live on @RTEsport Sport & @kclr96fm with updates on @crkcsport



Proudly sponsored by… pic.twitter.com/0uPFdBVq6K — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) May 22, 2026

And Dublin make two changes, as Eoghan O’Donnell and Conor Groarke drop out, replaced by Conor McHugh and John Hetherton.

Changes for Dublin.



Conor McHugh & John Hetherton come into the XV in place of Eoghan O'Donnell & Conor Groarke.



Amongst the substitutes, Sean Gallagher will now wear number 4. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/L0E8hu6Kz2 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 24, 2026

Half-time, Tailteann Cup:

Waterford 0-7 Sligo 0-18

Fermanagh 0-12 Wexford 0-5

Half-time, Joe McDonagh Cup:

London 0-10 Laois 0-16

Antrim 2-16 Carlow 0-10

Down 1-11 Westmeath 0-11

The Dublin hurlers have a big challenge on their hands today at Parnell Park. While they have booked their place in the next stages of the championship, a win today would see them enter the Leinster final as table-toppers, and could also dump out Kilkenny. However, for Nicky English, these are the stages where they usually do not deliver. Can Niall Ó Ceallacháin bring his men over the line after their big win in Galway?

[Nicky English: Dublin hurlers are nicely poised, but can you trust them?]

The main game in football today is the All-Ireland first round clash between the newly crowned Connacht champions, Roscommon, and Tyrone. Despite the Ulster side’s poor form so far in 2026, they’ll be hoping to cause an upset away from home and join yesterday’s winners Donegal, Cork and Galway in Round 2A. That one throws in at 2pm.

Darren McCurry gets the fluids on board on a hot day ahead of Roscommon-Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Probably the biggest game of the day sees Kilkenny take on Leinster leaders Dublin, knowing a loss would likely mean the end of their 2026 championship. Denis Walsh says the Cats’ once-imperious identity is on the line today.

[Kilkenny find themselves fighting for their lives, and their identity]

There’s also two early starts in the Tailteann Cup:

13 Mins: Waterford 0-5 Sligo 0-6

12 Mins: Fermanagh 0-6 Wexford 0-2

Plenty of quick scores in the early throw-ins in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

12 Mins: London 0-3 Laois 0-9

13 Mins: Antrim 0-6 Carlow 0-2

11 Mins: Down 0-4 Westmeath 0-3

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship action across the country. The provincial round-robins come to a close in hurling, with Kilkenny and Offaly’s faiths hanging in the balance in Leinster. Kilkenny travel to Parnell Park to play Dublin, with the capital’s side leading the table, while Offaly are away in Kildare. The Cats need a result, while the Faithful County will be hoping for a Dublin victory to leapfrog their neighbours (both 2pm).

Meanwhile, down in Munster, all that’s left to decide is the finalists, as Tipperary and Waterford have already fallen away. Cork and Clare face off, both seeking a spot in the Munster final, while Tipp could foil Limerick’s plans to regain the Mick Mackey Cup (both 4pm).

Then in football, round one continues, with Tyrone travelling to Connacht champions Roscommon (2pm). There’s also three fixtures in the Tailteann Cup as rounds 2A and 2B continue. Follow along for updates on all these games, and the rest.