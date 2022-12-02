Russia-Ukraine war: Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, Zelenskiy aide says

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the war against Russia, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.

“We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to [between] 10,000 and 12,500 to 13,000 killed,” Mr Podolyak told the Ukrainian Kanal 24 television channel on Thursday.

Mr Zelenskiy would make the official data public “when the right moment comes”, he added.

Top US general Mark Milley last month said more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces likely suffering similar casualties. Those figures could not be independently confirmed.

Russian forces reportedly struck the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight.

City mayor Anatoly Kurtev announced the attack on Telegram early this morning. “As a result of the enemy attack, the building of the infrastructure object is on fire. The blast wave blew out windows in nearby houses,” he said.

Zaporizhzhia administrative head Oleksandr Starukh posted to Telegram this morning: “Tonight, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. Its goal was the destruction of the industrial and energy infrastructure of the regional centre. As a result, a fire broke out. According to available data, there are no victims.”

In Kherson, Russian rockets pounded neighbourhoods, knocking out power in the city where electricity had only begun to be restored nearly three weeks after Russian troops left. Local authorities said about two-thirds of Kherson had electricity as of Thursday night.

Some residents congregated at the train station or at government-supported tents that provided heating, food, drinks and electricity to charge mobile phones.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main frontline in the south.

The statement gave only limited details and made no mention of any Ukrainian forces having crossed the Dnipro. – Guardian