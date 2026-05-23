Dogged display sees Conn McDunphy seize Rás Tailteann yellow jersey

Conn McDunphy in the yellow jersey after Saturday's fourth stage of the 2026 Rás Tailteann. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Conn McDunphy moved a big step closer to achieving a career goal in storming to the race lead of the Rás Tailteann with a determined display on Saturday.

The Dubliner had started the difficult fourth stage second overall, 14 seconds behind leader Tim Shoreman, but believed he could distance the Briton on a tough course through the Wicklow Mountains.

Eight categorised climbs lay in wait, and while the category-one climb of Shay Elliott/Glenmalure was removed on Friday night due to a dangerous surface on the descent, the Wicklow Gap was another trying ascent.

That is where Shoreman struggled to hold pace, dropping off the back and eventually finishing a long way back.

McDunphy drove onwards, bridging to a breakaway group ahead and going over the summit with eventual stage winner Tom Martin (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli).

Tom Martin wins Stage 4 of Rás Tailteann. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

“I know the Gap and I went on the steep part,” said McDunphy after the stage. “I was on the wheels and people were really motivated to catch the breakaway. Then when I started riding I was just going full gas.

“From basically the hairpin on the Wicklow Gap until the finish line it was as hard as I have ever gone before. I didn’t get many turns from other riders. The only person who helped me was a friend of mine, Ruari Byrne. I really owe a lot to him. He did a lot of work between Wicklow Gap and the third cat at Hollywood. So hats off to him, I owe him a pint.”

McDunphy was completely committed to his effort while, in contrast, Shoreman’s team-mate Martin was under no obligation to ride due to his attempt to defend the yellow jersey.

He bided his time and then attacked hard with 5km remaining, joined by Joshua Dike (Natural Greatness Rali Alé) but outsprinting him at the finish.

“I felt just joy, and relief as well because I really wanted to win stage two,” said Martin.

“That felt like a win, because we won with Tim, but it is nice to get your arms in the air yourself, so I am really pleased about that.”

An exhausted McDunphy rolled in sixth, 27 seconds back, four seconds behind the chase group of Rowen Baker, Ewan Makie and Karl Hall.

After finishing the stage in eighth, Corkman Willem O’Connor (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) held on to sixth in the general classification and retained the young rider jersey.

Sunday’s final stage is 140km from Carlow to Dunboyne and includes just one categorised climb.

Results

Stage 4:

1 T Martin (3:12.42); 2 J Dike (+0.2); 3 R Baker, 4 E MacKie, 5 K Hall (all +0.23)

Overall general classification:

1 Conn McDunphy (14:22.29); 2 T Martin (+0.52); 3 E Mackie (+1.31); 4 R Baker (+1.45); 5 D Riwnyj (+2.02)