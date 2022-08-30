Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia’s TASS news agency said.

The city authorities said two shells exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, the agency said.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, set to be visited this week by a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, Britain’s defence ministry said the Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply,

Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro river around Kherson, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin.

Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries that Russia was using to supply a pocket of territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said earlier.

A senior US administration official said Russia has faced “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in Ukraine.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the US assesses Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over several days this month. The official said it is probably part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of such vehicles.

“We assess that Russia intends to use these Iranian UAVs, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare, and targeting, on the battlefield in Ukraine,” they said.

In July, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the US has information that shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones.

The Biden administration last month released satellite imagery indicating that Russian officials visited Kashan Airfield on June 8th and July 5th to view the Iranian drones.

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, said last month that Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defence sector”.

On Monday, Ukraine said it broke through enemy lines in several places near the southern city of Kherson as it pressed a new campaign to retake territory. Moscow said Kyiv’s counter-offensive had failed as Russia shelled the port city of Mykolaiv. — Reuters

