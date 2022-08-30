Ireland supports EU military training mission for Ukraine ‘in principle’

A soldier in the Ukrainian army handles an AT4 rocket launcher outside Bakhmut, Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Ireland is to support “in principle” the establishment of a EU military training mission for Ukraine’s armed forces.

EU defence and foreign ministers are meeting today in Prague to discuss the proposal along with other measures to aid Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Under the proposal, Ukraine’s military would receive training from EU troops, likely in a country close to Ukraine, under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). Several countries are already providing training to Ukrainians on a bilateral basis.

Speaking in advance of the meetings, Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said “Ireland is supportive in principle” of such a mission.

The Minister did not say if Ireland plans to contribute troops to any mission. He said the Prague meetings will focus on the practicalities of the proposals, including what countries would host the training. “We have to talk about the detail of that,” he said.

He said he wants the EU to put a proposal together “that we can make a decision on in the next couple of months.”

Ukraine has already made a formal request to the Republic for expertise in demining and ordnance disposal, an area where the Defence Forces have extensive experiences.

Discussions in Prague are likely to focus what the EU can do for Ukraine politically and militarily “and of course to raise the cost for Russia in continuing this aggression,” Mr Coveney said.

One issue likely to dominate is a proposal to limit visas to Russia citizens travelling to the EU. Mr Coveney said Ireland is in “an unusual place” on this issue as it is not part of the free-travel Schengen area and already has a strict regime regarding visas for Russian travellers.

He said Ireland will also need to discuss the issue with the UK due to the Common Travel Area between the two countries. “But certainly we can be part of this discussion.”