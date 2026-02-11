Where Canada’s worst mass killing incidents happened

The shooting in Tumbler Ridge, ‌British Columbia, is one of the deadliest mass casualty events in recent Canadian history. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Ten people died including the shooter after a woman opened fire at ‌a high school in western Canada on Tuesday before turning the gun on herself, police said.

The shooting in Tumbler Ridge, ‌British Columbia, one of the deadliest mass casualty events in recent Canadian history, brought to Canada the type of mass shooting more ​common in neighbouring United States.

Below are some of Canada’s biggest mass killing incidents:

April 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia

Eleven people were killed and dozens injured when a man with a history of mental health issues rammed an SUV through a crowd at a ​Filipino community festival.

September 2022

Weldon, Saskatchewan

A stabbing spree left 10 people dead and injured 18 others, spanning 13 sites across ⁠the two tiny communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in rural Saskatchewan.

April 2020

Portapique, Nova Scotia ‌

A ‌gunman, ​who at one point masqueraded as a police officer, killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in ⁠the country’s worst modern-era mass shooting.

July 2018

Toronto, Ontario

A man walked down a busy ​Toronto street, shooting randomly into restaurants. He killed two people and wounded 13 before turning his gun on ‌himself.

January 2017

Quebec City, Quebec

A man opened ​fire during evening prayers at a mosque, killing six people and wounding five. Twelve others were treated ⁠for minor injuries.

January 2016

La Loche, Saskatchewan

A student killed his ​two brothers at home before opening fire at a remote community high school, killing two more people and wounding seven others.

April 2014

Calgary, Alberta

The son of a long-serving member of Calgary’s police force was arrested after five people at a house party were stabbed to death.

December 2014

Edmonton, Alberta

A man killed eight people, including his wife, before killing himself.

June 2014

Moncton, New Brunswick

A gunman killed three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and wounded two others.

March 2005

Mayerthorpe, Alberta

A man killed four ⁠RCMP officers who went to his home to execute a warrant to repossess property. The man then killed himself.

April 1999

Ottawa, Ontario

A former employee of Ottawa’s urban transit service killed ‌four of his colleagues and wounded two others before taking his own life.

April 1996

Vernon, British Columbia

A man killed nine ​relatives gathered for the wedding of his estranged wife’s sister and wounded ​two others before killing himself.

December 1989

Montreal, Quebec

A gunman killed 14 students, all female, and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique before committing suicide. - Reuters