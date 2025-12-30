Australian police chief says Bondi attack suspects ‘acted alone’

A makeshift memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, pictured on December 20th. Photograph: Matthew Abbott/The New York Times

The two men accused of the Bondi beach terror attack were not part of a “broader terrorist cell”, Australian Police said.

Fifteen people died and dozens more were injured when gunmen opened fire on a crowd of more than 1,000 celebrating Hanukkah in Bondi’s Archer Park on December 14th.

Naveed Akram faces 59 charges, while his father, Sajid, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Australia Federal Police (AFP) commissioner Krissy Barrett said an initial investigation into why the two men had spent most of November in the Philippines had found “no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation”.

She said police in the Philippines found the pair had rarely left their hotel in Davao City.

“These individuals are alleged to have acted alone,” said the commissioner, who did got give details on a reason for the visit, but repeated her belief they were inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

“There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack. I want to be clear, I am not suggesting that they were there for tourism.”

New South Wales (NSW) Police said “all available resources” would be used on New Year’s Eve with more than 2,500 officers – many of them armed – on duty in Sydney.

Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram shooting towards the crowd gathered within Archer Park, Bondi beach, during the terror attack on December 14th. Photograph: NSW Courts and Tribunals/PA Wire

State premier Chris Minns defended the move, saying “security needs to change” and called on people to attend the traditional fireworks at Sydney Harbour.

“It’s an opportunity to thumb our nose at the terrorists and their ideology that really would have us living in a ball and not celebrating this beautiful city,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to live your life and show defiance to that kind of ideology.”

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the victims of the attack would be commemorated at 11pm on New Year’s Eve with a minute’s silence and images of a Jewish menorah projected onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge’s pylons. - PA