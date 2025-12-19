Australia plans gun buyback scheme after Bondi massacre

Australia will introduce a national gun buyback scheme following the mass shooting in Sydney, prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

The buyback would be similar to gun reforms introduced soon after the massacre in 1996 in Tasmania’s Port Arthur in which a gunman killed 35 people, which prompted authorities to implement some of the world’s ‍toughest gun laws.

“Australia’s gun laws were last substantially reformed in the wake of the Port Arthur tragedy. The terrible events at Bondi show we need to get more guns off our streets,” Mr Albanese said during a media briefing.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday in Bondi after two gunmen opened fire at people celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

In the shooting’s aftermath, authorities have increased patrols and policing across the country in an effort to prevent further violence.

Both the federal government ‌and the state government of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, have also pledged a raft of reforms, including tightening gun control laws.

A gunman (50), who was killed at the scene, held a firearm licence and had six guns registered.

If a ⁠man in Sydney’s suburbs needs “six high-powered rifles and is able to get them under existing licensing schemes, then there’s something wrong”, Mr Albanese said.

Members of the Bondi community paddle and swim into the ocean and form a circle to pay respect to victims, survivors and first responders of the December 14th Bondi shooting. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

An estimated four million firearms are in the country. The ‌government ​would ‍work with states to target surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms, with the costs to be shared between the federal and state governments, he said.

On the same day, New South Wales premier Chris Minns announced the state government would be recalled next week to enact the “toughest gun law reforms in the country”. Changes would include limiting firearms to four per person, restricting access to high-risk weapons and components, and tightening licensing requirements.

Following the Port Arthur massacre, Australia announced a gun buyback scheme and secured the ⁠surrender of about 640,000 prohibited firearms nationwide. The total cost of compensation to owners was about 304 million Australian dollars (€539 million).

Neighbouring New Zealand announced sweeping gun reforms, including gun buyback schemes, after the Christchurch terror attack in 2019.

Mr Albanese, ⁠under pressure from critics who say his centre-left government has not done ⁠enough to curb a surge in anti-Semitism since the start of the Gaza war, has said the government would also strengthen hate laws.

The government said it had consistently denounced anti-Semitism over the last two years and passed legislation to criminalise hate speech. It expelled the Iranian ambassador after accusing Tehran of directing two anti-Semitic arson attacks.

Authorities have said ‍Sunday’s shooting appears to have been inspired by the Islamic State.

Late on Thursday, police said they had intercepted two cars and detained seven men in Sydney’s southwest after receiving information that “a violent act was possibly being planned”.

Police on Friday said the men had been released from custody pending further investigations, with no immediate safety risk.

New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon added that officials would continue to monitor the men, and police were not prepared to take any risks after suspecting the group was planning to visit Bondi.

There was no “confirmed link” between the detained men and the two Bondi gunmen, but they likely had similar ideologies, he added.

Islamic State called the Bondi mass shooting a “source of pride” in an article published on the group’s Telegram channel, though it did not explicitly claim responsibility.

Police and additional security have been deployed at Sydney’s Lakemba mosque, one of the largest in Australia, ahead of Friday prayers, Australian media reported.

A worker rests flowers on the gravesites of Boris and Sofia Gurman at Rookwood General Cemetery in Sydney, Australia. They were among the victims of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach when they attempted to stop one of the gunmen. Photograph: Audrey Richardson/Getty Images

Australia’s Jewish ‌community gathered at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Friday ‌for prayers, while hundreds of swimmers and surfers formed a huge circle in the waters off the beach to honour victims.

Funerals for the victims also continued on Friday, with Boris and Sofia Gurman, a couple who were killed after trying to stop one of the gunmen, being laid to rest.

Meanwhile, Ahmed al Ahmed, the man credited with saving lives for wrestling a gun from one of the alleged gunmen during the attack, received a cheque for more than 2.5 million Australian dollars, after tens of thousands of people contributed to an online fundraiser. – Reuters