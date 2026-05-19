China’s Xi to host ‘old friend’ Putin days after Trump visit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to host his “old friend” Vladimir Putin less than a week after Donald Trump’s high-profile visit.

The visit comes as Beijing seeks to project itself as a stable and predictable ‌power in a world shaken by trade tensions, wars and an energy crisis.

China and Russia have cast Putin’s two-day trip this week – his 25th visit to China – as further evidence of their “all-weather” partnership, even as the West urges Beijing to pressure ​Moscow into ending its war in Ukraine.

While China presents itself as a peace mediator in the conflict and a neutral party, Putin says China and Russia support each other’s “core interests” as he pursues additional energy deals with the world’s second-largest economy in the face of western sanctions.

The visit follows Trump’s trip last week, which generated positive optics but few major commercial agreements. Xi described Sino-US ties as a relationship of “strategic stability,” challenging the “strategic competition” framework associated with ⁠former US President Joe Biden.

By hosting foreign leaders, China is seeking to strengthen its image as a pillar of global stability, in contrast to US struggles to end the ‌war ‌in ​Ukraine and contain a separate conflict with Iran that has disrupted global energy flows.

During state visits, Beijing tries to reassure western trading partners, including the US, about its rise as an economic and technological power while downplaying risks in their ties.

The White House said after Trump’s China ⁠visit that a consensus had been reached on issues that will enhance “stability” for global ​businesses and consumers.

At the same time, China’s engagement with countries such as Russia also reinforces ​its message that its diplomacy is consistent and not swayed by the actions of strategic partners, despite western pressure.

“It’s unrealistic to expect Xi to put pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Xi ‌doesn’t wield that kind of influence over Putin and in any case ​the Chinese understand how a defeat for Russia in Ukraine would weaken Putin’s political standing,” said Ian Storey, principal fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

“As such, Beijing will continue to provide Moscow with diplomatic cover at the UN, economic assistance ⁠and dual-use technologies for Russia’s armed forces,” he said.

China says it has never provided ⁠lethal weapons to either side of the Russia-Ukraine conflict ​and that it strictly controls exports of dual-use items.

“During the visit, the two heads of state will exchange views on co-operation across all areas of bilateral relations, as well as on international and regional issues of mutual concern,” Guo Jiakun, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular news conference on Monday. – Reuters