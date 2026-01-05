Xi tells Taoiseach China is keen to enhance ties with Ireland to boost relations with EU

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks to China's president Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photograph: Andy Wong/AFP via Getty Images

China is keen on expanding economic and trade co-operation with ‍Ireland while aiming for mutually beneficial results, Chinese president Xi Jinping has told the Taoiseach in Beijing.

The Chinese leader positioned stronger bilateral ties between Dublin and Beijing as a way to also boost relations with the European Union.

Mr Xi emphasised mutual respect and achieving win-win outcomes as “valuable experiences” for long-term and stable development ‌of China-Ireland ties in his opening remarks at a meeting with Micheál Martin at the Great Hall of the People.

China has shown growing interest in engaging with European Union countries individually as ties ‌with ​Brussels ‍remain frosty. Beijing has also treated bilateral meetings as a means for conveying its views on relations with the EU.

China and the EU should focus on the long term, take an objective and rational approach to their differences, and look towards win-win co-operation, Mr Xi told ⁠Mr Martin, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“It is hoped that Ireland will play a constructive role in the healthy and ⁠stable development of China-EU relations,” Mr Xi said, referencing ⁠Ireland assuming the rotating presidency of the EU Council in the latter half of this year.

China is interested in co-operating with Ireland in fields such as artificial intelligence, digital ‍economy, pharmaceuticals as well as tourism, Xinhua reported citing Mr Xi, who also urged more co-ordination and co-operation in international affairs to advocate for multilateralism and international justice.

Mr Martin, the first Taoiseach to visit Beijing in 14 years, said that Ireland acknowledged China’s “indispensable role” in the world, highlighting its role in peacekeeping efforts.

He also stressed Ireland’s stance on open trade, a topic that could feature in his discussions with Chinese leaders.

“We believe it’s fundamental that we try and work towards open trade, recognising the interdependence of the ‌world,” the Taoiseach said of trade ‌ties with China.

Mr Martin’s trip comes two weeks after Beijing announced tariffs on EU dairy products, imposing provisional duties of up to 42.7 per cent, the latest in a series of measures widely seen as retaliation for the EU’s electric vehicle tariffs.

Ireland is among Europe’s largest exporters of dairy products, with farms shipping more ⁠than 90 per cent of their output, worth about €6 billion annually. It was among the EU nations that voted in favour of tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Mr Martin will travel to Shanghai before his state visit ends on Thursday. – Reuters