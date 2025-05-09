Pakistan denies carrying out multiple attacks on India’s western border

A resident speaks on a phone outside his house that was destroyed by Pakistani artillery shelling at the Lagama village in Uri, about 100km from Srinagar, on May 9th, 2025. Photograph: TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistan‘s armed forces launched “multiple attacks” using drones and other munitions along India‘s entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, the Indian army said, as conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours intensified.

The old enemies have been clashing since India struck multiple locations in Pakistan on Wednesday that it said were “terrorist camps”

in retaliation for a deadly attack in its restive region of Kashmir last month, in which it said Islamabad was involved.

Pakistan denied the accusation but both countries have exchanged cross-border firing and shelling and sent drones and missiles into each other’s air space since then, with nearly four dozen people dying in the violence.

The army also said Pakistani troops had resorted to “numerous ceasefire violations” along the countries’ de facto border in Kashmir, a region that is divided between them but claimed in full by both.

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs (ceasefire violations),” the army said, adding all “nefarious designs” would be responded to with “force”.

There was no immediate response from Pakistan to the Indian statement.

Islamabad had earlier denied attacking Pathankot city in India’s Punjab state, Srinagar in the Kashmir valley, and Rajasthan state’s Jaisalmer, saying the accusations were “unfounded” and “politically motivated”.

A “major infiltration bid” was “foiled” in Kashmir’s Samba region on Thursday night, India’s Border Security Force said, and heavy artillery shelling persisted in the Uri area on Friday, according to a security official.

“Several houses caught fire and were damaged in the shelling in the Uri sector ... one woman was killed and another injured in overnight shelling,” the official said.

Sirens blared for more than two hours on Friday in India’s border city of Amritsar, which houses the Golden Temple revered by Sikhs, and residents were asked to remain indoors.

World powers from the United States to China have urged the two countries to calm tensions, and US vice-president JD Vance on Thursday reiterated the call for de-escalation.

“We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can’t control these countries, though,” he said in an interview on a Fox News show.

The relationship between Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they became separate countries after attaining independence from colonial British rule in 1947.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been at the heart of the hostility and they have fought two of their three wars over the region. – Reuters