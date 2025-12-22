Can India really rival China’s navy?

In the first week of May, as India and Pakistan fired rockets and missiles at each other from land and air for four days straight, a 40,000-tonne Indian aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, led a flotilla from India’s west coast towards Pakistan.

While the armies and the air forces exchanged a near-continuous volley of fire, the Indian Navy patiently waited for orders from New Delhi – to either block Pakistan-bound merchant ships and cut off an economic lifeline, or to fire salvos on the Pakistani mainland, according to three Indian navy officers. The orders never came.

But tellingly, the officers add, Pakistan did not bring out any of its warships or submarines to engage in the open seas, bar one sortie of a reconnaissance aircraft.

That, to many, reaffirmed India’s status as the predominant resident force in the Indian Ocean, the vast sea that expands from Africa to Australia, through which 66 per cent of the world’s oil supply and 50 per cent of global container shipments passes.

“And in securing these routes, the Indian Navy stands guard like the sentinel of the Indian Ocean,” said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi aboard the INS Vikrant on October 20th, where he spent a night celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi attending a commissioning ceremony for Indian Navy vessels near Mumbai, India. Photograph: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times/Getty

India clearly depends on the Indian Ocean, with 95 per cent of its almost €1 trillion in annual merchandise trade, including oil, traversing the sea.

But the ocean is also crucial for other regional powers, especially Beijing, which India considers to be its primary strategic threat. About 90 per cent of China’s €5 trillion of goods trade is seaborne, and a majority of that passes through the Indian Ocean.

India has traditionally spent its energy and resources building land-based and aerial capabilities, as all of its four wars with Pakistan and one with China, along with regular skirmishes, have occurred along the disputed land borders, as opposed to at sea.

But that focus is shifting. “We are not only a continental power, we are certainly a maritime power as well,” says a top Indian military officer in New Delhi, who, like other officials, spoke on condition of anonymity on confidential military strategy.

India’s ability to “expand our influence” is restricted on land by Pakistan to the west and China to the north, the officer adds. “So the only vector available to India is maritime.”

New Delhi plans to spend nearly €35 billion over more than a decade to modernise its navy, which includes building new warships, submarines – both conventional and nuclear – and buying new fighter jets, missiles and torpedoes.

“India sees the Indian Ocean as India’s ocean, India’s backyard,” says Christopher Colley, assistant professor at the United States Air War College, and seems to have decided to build a “more robust and powerful blue-water navy, specifically one that’s able to project power to the far corners of the Indian Ocean”.

This has created a new source of tension with Beijing. China has “very clear interest in the region in maintaining open sea links. That is one area where India could potentially interject, and China is keenly aware of it,” Colley says.

As China becomes more assertive on the global stage, developing civil and military ports in the Indian Ocean region to safeguard its trading routes, the west wants India to take responsibility for the region’s security as part of a wider alliance to contain China.

In its 2025 national security strategy, Washington says it needs to continue to improve relations with India “to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security”.

Part of New Delhi’s expansion of its navy is in service of this newfound geopolitical role, developing military infrastructure on islands in Mauritius and Seychelles, and expanding bases on its Nicobar archipelago that overlooks the sensitive Malacca Strait.

Senior officers from the Indian army, navy and air force at a press conference on defence issues earlier this year. Photograph: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty

But India’s security partners harbour two main concerns: whether India is building sufficient capacity quickly enough, and whether New Delhi is even willing to take a stand against a power such as Beijing unless its core interests are directly threatened.

The concerns are not entirely unfounded, Indian officials admit. Two senior officials say that if China invades Taiwan – “reunification” being a primary strategic goal for Beijing – India is unlikely to play a direct role in a western response. “It is not our fight to fight,” the top military officer says.

Bill Drexel, a south Asia expert at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, says, there is a “trust deficit” in the west, and only partial conviction that India will stand up to a “belligerent China”. “Confidence in what India will do is lacking, or is not sufficient, for western leaders,” he says.

“The key thing is the west wants to be able to co-operate well with India in the Indian Ocean, given how much western and Indian interests align,” he adds.

Submarine fleet

Few things capture the reality of India’s sluggish modernisation of its navy better than its vacillating plan to build up its submarine fleet. In 1999, New Delhi laid out a blueprint for building 24 new submarines over 30 years, to add to its existing fleet.

But 25 years later, only six have been built, meaning India has less than half the planned number of new conventional submarines. It has two nuclear ballistic submarines, though two more are under construction, and last year it decided to build two nuclear attack submarines, and will lease one from Russia. Of the 17 conventional submarines, 11 are more than 25 years old.

The contract to build six more conventional submarines is two decades late and has yet to be signed, with final negotiations under way between the government and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, an Indian public shipyard that has partnered with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp to make conventional or non-nuclear submarines.

The delay in contracts to construct new submarines and warships, the top military officer says, “is a very serious issue for us”.

“Our responsibility is to contain China. While we cannot match head-to-head” with Beijing’s navy, which is now the largest in the world, he says, “their ability to come down to the region is also limited”.

INS Vaghsheer, a diesel-electric attack submarine of the Indian Navy, in port at Mumbai, India. Photograph: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times/Getty

India has 55 naval ships under construction at an approximate cost of Rs1 trillion (€9 billion). The navy has got the government’s nod to build another 64 vessels and hopes to get a third aircraft carrier – the second to be built within the country – but has not got a green light from the government yet.

China has more than 250 warships and submarines, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). “We could have conceived a competition with China 15 years ago,” the top military officer says, but “they are accelerating further away”.

In his speech on INS Vikrant, Modi said that “on average, one new indigenous warship or submarine is being added to the navy every 40 days”. But most of these contracts were signed more than a decade ago. “It’s going to be very hard for India to correct the military balance because India cannot build ships the way that China can. No country can,” says Arzan Tarapore, a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

China’s defence budget for 2024 was €200 billion, compared with India’s €65 billion, according to the IISS. But the lion’s share of India’s defence spending goes on salaries and pensions. New Delhi’s budget for force modernisation was €15 billion last year, up from €8.5 billon a decade earlier.

As well as building the world’s largest naval force at breakneck speed, China has tried to plug logistical and strategic gaps around the Indian Ocean, which means either building bases or entering partnerships with countries such as Djibouti, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, allowing its ships to dock at their territories to refuel and replenish stores.

Despite their obvious differences in capability, Indian officials are quietly confident that New Delhi would be able to take on Chinese forces in a direct conflict in the Indian Ocean, because India thinks that China is unlikely to deploy more than 35 per cent of its military assets in the region.

“India needs one ship for every three that they commission,” the top military officer says, referencing an internal assessment.

Indian Navy personnel march during a military parade in New Delhi, India, last January. Photograph: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg/Getty

A maritime strategist involved in crafting India’s policy and capability planning for the past five years says Beijing’s “ability to put out 100 per cent of their assets on this side is completely suspect because [China has] got his own little threats which could fructify at that point in time ... whether it is South China Sea or the East China Sea or wherever”.

Some also doubt the reliability of China’s regional network. The strategist says that in a direct conflict, if Chinese forces were for example to use the Djibouti base even just for refuelling, “that means Djibouti has entered war, so you can actually bomb the daylights out of Djibouti as well”.

Independent experts are less confident about India’s ability to meet China head-on in a conflict on the open seas than the military officials are. India might not in fact be ready to defend itself against China, says Darshana Baruah, an Indo-Pacific defence and strategy expert at the IISS.

Whether or not there is a direct conflict, Baruah says, “what we will see is essentially China’s capability in the Indian Ocean increase in so significant a way that it would start impacting India’s positioning, its hold over the Indian Ocean region”.

As a counterweight to China’s strategic bases in the region, New Delhi has secretly invested in building military assets, such as airstrips that its reconnaissance aircraft can use, on the Agaléga islands in Mauritius and Assumption Island in the Seychelles, according to officials. The Indian government does not like talking about this, and officially the military infrastructure on those islands is for the domestic use of the Seychelles and Mauritius.

But officials agree the airstrips expand India’s military reach in the southern Indian Ocean. The maritime strategist says the agreements India has with those countries are similar to what China has with its strategic partners.

In its own territory, India is quietly expanding its naval presence on the Nicobar archipelago, which sits opposite the mouth of the Malacca Strait, a chokepoint for international trade, especially China. Nearly 80 per cent of China’s seaborne crude imports pass through that gap.

A Chinese PLA Navy ship in disputed waters of the South China Sea is trailed by a Canadian helicopter last September. Photograph: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty

Naval weaponry on a Chinese warship. Photograph: Pius Utomi/AFP/Getty

For more than two decades the north of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been home to a base for its military troops, fighter jets and warships, but the southernmost islands had been largely untouched. New Delhi has announced it is building a trans-shipment port on one of the southern islands as well as a larger naval base, but details of the latter are under wraps.

The maritime strategist, who is aware of the plans, says the islands are just a “stone’s throw away from the South China Sea” through the Malacca Strait, and it makes sense for India to have a bigger naval presence there.

“If you’re making a base, why make only for smaller ones?” he asks, referring to the types of warships and submarines the base will handle. “Because the smaller chaps [vessels] are not going to be going to the South China Sea and looking at what somebody else is doing. It’s the bigger guys who will go.”

Houthi drones

At the beginning of 2024, when attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen made the passing of maritime traffic through the Red Sea near impossible, India deployed a naval force of about 10 warships, the largest of any country, to help merchant ships through the Gulf of Aden.

The force escorted them and provided assistance to the ones which were attacked. But it did not strike down the Houthi drones it spotted. The maritime strategist explains that by targeting Houthi drones, “you will kind of enter the battle”, which is “not really a military call, that’s a political call”.

Many of India’s western partners fear that this fundamental reluctance – part of the country’s long-standing policy of strategic autonomy, meaning it has no treaty allies and is willing to court all sides – might become a determining factor in a wider regional conflict.

India is a member of the four-nation grouping called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, which was established to contain China’s rise and also includes the US, Australia and Japan. While it is a security grouping, it has no military element as yet.

Colley of the United States Air War College says that because of its policy of strategic autonomy, “India is trying to get the best out of the Quad in terms of how does this advantage India, without some of the sticky aspects of how it may irritate Beijing.” Regardless of what India does, Beijing sees it as an alliance against China, Colley adds.

The top military officer in New Delhi admits that India, like most countries, acts selfishly and will not enter a conflict unless there is a direct threat. So while India wants US help in times of need, it might not return the favour when Washington comes calling. “We are not very good friends,” the officer says.

Indian Navy officers gather on the deck of the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty

Indian Navy officers stand next to a Mig 29 fighter jet on the deck of the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty

He adds that there are five stages of a bilateral equation: co-operation, coexistence, competition, confrontation and conflict. India, he says, is trying to move from confrontation to competition or even coexistence with China.

A diplomat of a Quad country says they feel India is biding its time until it strengthens its capabilities. “We will support India’s rise,” he says, “because a stronger India can constrain China in this region. A weaker India allows China to dominate this region that is crucial to several global supply chains.”

There are other domains where India has aligned with its strategic allies in the west, the maritime strategist points out. About five years ago, India signed a Maritime Information Sharing Technical Agreement with the US, which facilitates the flow of covert maritime intelligence between the two countries.

India has such bilateral agreements with a handful of nations, such as Australia and France, according to officials aware of the details.

But an independent analyst who works closely with the Indian government says strategic autonomy is a “convenient facade” that can be “used for anything”. This is because “committing or even clarifying the policy will lead to accountability”.

Baruah of IISS says that while the Indian navy is “pretty capable and vision-oriented ... I do not think the navy gets the support of the political leaders to be what it can be and what it wants to be.”

The four-day summer conflict with Pakistan, in which the navy stood by waiting for any orders, is “only going to reinforce all of these prior biases in Indian strategic thinking to reinforce its land border at the expense of maritime development”, says Stanford University’s Tarapore.

Even in that conflict, he says, “the navy didn’t get a chance to shine”.

