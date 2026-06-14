All-Ireland SFC live updates: Galway play Westmeath, Cavan face Dublin

All-Ireland SFC

Round 2A: Louth v Armagh, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen, 1pm; Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm; Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 3.30pm.

Round 2B: Cavan v Dublin, Breffni Park, 2pm.

Camogie All-Ireland senior championship: Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm.

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Here are the teams for today’s first match, Louth v Armagh:

Louth: N McDonnell; Carolan, McKenny, Nally; McKeever, D McDonnell, Lennon; Callaghan, Maguire; Matthews, Mulroy, Grimes; McArdle, C Downey, R Burns

Armagh: Hughes; McGrane, McKay, Murphy; McCabe, Kelly, Óg Burns; Murnin, McElroy; McConville, McMullen, McCormack; Turbitt, J Duffy, Conaty

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B, with eight teams in action on Sunday.

Yesterday in Round 2A, Cork stunned Donegal, coming from seven points down to book their place in the quarter-finals. Then in win-or-go home games, Monaghan comprehensively beat Roscommon, Kerry were too strong for Kildare and Meath edged past Derry in a thrilling final game of the day.

First up it will be Louth against Armagh, at Inniskeen in Monaghan, at 1pm. Then we have Galway v Westmeath and Cavan v Dublin, before the final match of Tyrone v Mayo. Most of these matches are for a place in the quarter-finals, but the loser of Cavan v Dublin gets eliminated.