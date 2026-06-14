Gaelic Games

All-Ireland SFC live updates: Galway play Westmeath, Cavan face Dublin

Louth take on Armagh and Tyrone host Mayo in Round 2A seeking quarter-final places

Armagh's Conor Turbitt is in the starting XV against Louth. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Armagh's Conor Turbitt is in the starting XV against Louth. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
David Gorman's picture
David Gorman
Sun Jun 14 2026 - 12:42

All-Ireland SFC

Round 2A: Louth v Armagh, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen, 1pm; Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm; Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 3.30pm.

Round 2B: Cavan v Dublin, Breffni Park, 2pm.

Camogie All-Ireland senior championship: Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm.

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8 minutes ago

Here are the teams for today’s first match, Louth v Armagh:

Louth: N McDonnell; Carolan, McKenny, Nally; McKeever, D McDonnell, Lennon; Callaghan, Maguire; Matthews, Mulroy, Grimes; McArdle, C Downey, R Burns

Armagh: Hughes; McGrane, McKay, Murphy; McCabe, Kelly, Óg Burns; Murnin, McElroy; McConville, McMullen, McCormack; Turbitt, J Duffy, Conaty

43 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B, with eight teams in action on Sunday.

Yesterday in Round 2A, Cork stunned Donegal, coming from seven points down to book their place in the quarter-finals. Then in win-or-go home games, Monaghan comprehensively beat Roscommon, Kerry were too strong for Kildare and Meath edged past Derry in a thrilling final game of the day.

First up it will be Louth against Armagh, at Inniskeen in Monaghan, at 1pm. Then we have Galway v Westmeath and Cavan v Dublin, before the final match of Tyrone v Mayo. Most of these matches are for a place in the quarter-finals, but the loser of Cavan v Dublin gets eliminated.

Football ChampionshipLouth GAAArmagh GAAGalway GAAWestmeath GAATyrone GAAMayo GAACavan GAADublin GAA