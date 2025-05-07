India-Pakistan crisis: Varadkar and Yousaf urge leaders to ‘exercise restraint’

The prime ministers of India and Pakistan have been urged to “exercise restraint” and “de-escalate tensions” in a joint open letter from former taoiseach Leo Varadkar and former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf.

It comes as at least 26 people were killed after India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations on Wednesday.

Pakistan has said five Indian fighter jets were shot down after the strikes against Pakistani territory amid the worst fighting between the two nuclear-armed nations for decades.

India said it struck infrastructure used by militants linked to last month’s massacre of tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. Twenty-six men were killed after Islamist assailants targeted Hindu tourists.

Tensions have soared between the neighbours since the attack, which India has said was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISID).

Pakistan has denied involvement.

In their letter to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, Mr Varadkar and Mr Yousaf “strongly condemn the awful terror attacks” in Pahalgam last month.

They say they support calls for an independent investigation “into the atrocious crimes committed that day, and for those responsible to be held fully to account.”

The pair said: “We write this letter not only as former political leaders from Scotland and Ireland, but as sons of South Asia: one of us of Pakistani heritage, the other of Indian heritage.

“We love both these countries, their histories, cultures, and peoples helped to shape who we are, and inspired our commitment to public life.”

“It is precisely because of that affection for both countries that we urge both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions, and resist the pull of confrontation.”

Mr Varadkar and Mr Yousaf add: “The path of conflict may rouse national pride in the moment – but it diminishes all of us in the long run, with civilians always paying the highest price.”

While recognising the right of the countries to defend themselves within the confines of international law, Mr Varadkar and Mr Yousaf say: “peace, however imperfect, is always more courageous than war.”

They continue: “We know from our own experience in the UK and Ireland that reconciliation between former adversaries is never easy, but the prize of peace is always worth it.

“It requires cool heads, moral courage, and leaders who see beyond the immediate pressures of politics to the longer arc of history.”

They also urge people around the world who trace their heritage to India and Pakistan not to let events in South Asia “fracture our communities abroad” saying: “We must resist division and reject hate.”

Mr Varadkar and Mr Yousaf write: “The people of India and Pakistan deserve better than conflict. They deserve prosperity, security, dignity, and hope. The future of the region – and indeed, of global peace – depends not on a show of force, but on the strength of leaders to choose diplomacy, dialogue, and shared humanity.”

The pair urge Mr Modi and Mr Shariff to “take that path”.

Separately, the Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against all travel to Pakistan, including the border areas with India and Afghanistan.

Irish citizens in Pakistan should always exercise “vigilance and caution” and avoid large public gatherings, it said.

The department’s travel advice for Pakistan and India describes the security status in both regions as requiring a “high degree of caution”.

The DFA’s travel advice for India states that Irish citizens should exercise caution in public places, stay alert, monitor local news reports and to follow the advice of local authorities.

It said there may be flight delays and disruptions and travellers should contact their airline for up-to-date information.

It is also continuing to advise against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, or Manipur.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against all travel to parts of Pakistan, including the border areas with India and Afghanistan, the province of Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

It said there is a “high risk” of terrorism in Pakistan, including in big cities.

“Avoid staying near the border areas and exercise caution,” it said. “Stay up to date via the media, local authorities, your hotel, travel agency or airline. Always follow the instructions of the local authorities.”

The department said it, along with its embassies in New Delhi and Islamabad, were closely monitoring the situation in India and Pakistan.