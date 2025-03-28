Myanmar hit by 7.7 magnitude earthquake with tremors felt in Thailand

Motorists pick up pieces of a damaged road in Naypyidaw after the earthquake in central Myanmar. Photograph: Getty Images

A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, and people rushed out of buildings in panic in Yangon and also in Bangkok, the capital of neighbouring Thailand, witnesses said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10km. It was followed by a powerful aftershock.

The epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.2 million, according to USGS.

There was no immediate word from Myanmar on damage.

An officer from the fire services department told Reuters: “We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet.”

Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets. Reuters could not immediately verify the posts.

One witness in the city told Reuters: “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking. I witnessed a five-storey building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.”

Witnesses contacted in Yangon said many people ran out from buildings in the city, the largest in the country.

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out on to the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimwear.

One office tower in downtown Bangkok swayed from side to side for at least two minutes, with doors and windows creaking loudly, witnesses said.

Hundreds of employees filed out via emergency stairs as some shocked and panicked workers froze. Loud shrieks could be heard as the building continued to move.

Outside, hundreds gathered in the afternoon sun, while staff with medical kits found office chairs for elderly and people in shock.– Reuters