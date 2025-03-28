In pictures: Myanmar and Thailand rocked by powerful earthquake

Myanmar was struck by its biggest earthquake in a century on Friday, collapsing buildings and triggering evacuations in neighbouring Vietnam and Thailand.

The quake, which killed several people and brought down a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok, trapping 81, measured 7.7 in magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre was about 17.2km from the Myanmar city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.5 million.

Myanmar’s ruling military declared a state of emergency in multiple regions while Bangkok’s city authorities declared the capital a disaster-stricken area, saying they needed to assess and monitor damaged areas, and assist people who might still be at risk. – Wires

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Rescue workers stand near the debris of a construction site after a building collapsed in Bangkok. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Thai rescue workers arrive on scene at a construction building collapse in the Chatuchak area. Photograph: Lauren Decicca/Getty Images News

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Debris at a construction site after a building collapsed in Bangkok. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Myanmar's junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun visits the compound of a hospital where earthquake survivors are gathered in Naypyidaw. Photograph: Sai Aung Main/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: An earthquake survivor in hospital in Naypyidaw. Photograph: Sai Aung Main/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Thai rescue workers arrive on scene at a construction building collapse in the Chatuchak. Photograph: Lauren Decicca/Getty Images

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Damage to part of the emergency department of a hospital in Naypyidaw. Photograph: Sebastien Berger/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse in Bangkok,. Photograph: Narong Sangnakr/EPA-EFE

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: Rescuers work at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok. Photograph: Sakchai Lalit/AP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: An injured man is rescued at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: A damaged road in Naypyidaw. Photograph: Sai Aung Main/AFP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: People who evacuated from buildings following the earthquake in Bangkok. Photograph: Chutima Lalit/AP

Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: An injured construction worker is transported out of a collapsed building in Bangkok. Photograph: Lauren Decicca/Getty Images

