China bridge collapse: at least 11 dead, dozens missing amid heavy storms and flooding

At least 11 people have died following the partial collapse of a road bridge in the northwest of China amid heavy storms and flooding, authorities said.
The official Xinhua News Agency said five vehicles that fell off the bridge have been recovered after the structure in Shaanxi province crumbled at 8.40pm local time on Friday.
A photo released by Xinhua showed a section of the bridge snapped and folded down at almost a 90-degree angle into the rushing brown water below.
It said rescue operations were still under way on Saturday in the province’s Zhashui county, with some 20 cars and 30 people still missing.
As its economy boomed over recent decades, China built a huge network of motorways, high-speed railways and airports, most of which have helped fuel further growth.
However, a dramatic decline in that economic expansion, the poor-quality infrastructure, poor safety supervision and a desire to cut corners by industries looking to save money have led to a steady stream of deadly industrial incidents.
China’s western and southwestern provinces are particularly prone to flooding and landslides due to their mountainous landscapes and the powerful rivers that run through them.
Mining, tourism and rising urbanisation have also disturbed a precarious balance with the natural environment that had been sustained over thousands of years.
Shaanxi is best known as one of the fulcrums of Chinese civilisation, from which emerged the first emperor, Qinshi Huangdi, who left the famed terracotta army as his legacy outside the capital Xi’an as part of a vast tomb complex that attracts massive numbers of visitors each year. – AP