New Zealand police to start removing bodies after hostel fire

Firefighters inspect the Loafers Lodge hostel where a fire broke out early on May 16th, 2023. Photograph: MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand police expect to start removing bodies from the hostel in Wellington where at least six people died in a fire earlier this week, authorities said on Thursday.

A blaze broke out on the top floor of the Loafers Lodge in the suburb of Newtown early on Tuesday, causing major structural damage that has hampered efforts to get inside.

Police have said they suspect the fire was arson and have opened a homicide inquiry.

Insp Dion Bennett said a team did an initial examination of the building on Wednesday and expected to be able to bring out two bodies on Thursday and a further two on Friday.

READ MORE

“The scene examination is expected to take several days,” Insp Bennett said, adding that police did not know how many people died in the fire. – Reuters