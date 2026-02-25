Cuba says four killed after speedboat from Florida opens fire on border patrol

Four people were killed and seven others were wounded on Wednesday after a speedboat from Florida entered Cuban waters and opened fire on Cuban forces, who returned fire, Cuba’s interior ministry said.
All four dead were aboard the Florida-based speedboat, and another six were injured, Cuba said. The Cuban commander of a border patrol boat was also wounded, Cuba said.
The wounded foreign attackers were evacuated and received medical attention, Cuba said.
The incident took place amid heightened tension between Cuba and the United States, which has blocked virtually all oil shipments to the island, increasing pressure on the communist-run government. American forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in Caracas on January 3rd, removing a key Cuban ally from power.
“Faced with the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to protecting its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defence is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in safeguarding its sovereignty and stability in the region,” the Cuban statement said. – Reuters