Cuba says four killed after speedboat from Florida opens fire on border patrol

Four people were killed and seven others ‌were wounded on Wednesday after a speedboat from Florida entered ​Cuban waters and opened fire on Cuban forces, who returned fire, Cuba’s interior ministry said.

All four ​dead were aboard the Florida-based speedboat, and another six ⁠were injured, Cuba said. The ‌Cuban commander ‌of a ​border patrol boat was also wounded, Cuba said.

The wounded foreign attackers ⁠were evacuated ​and received medical attention, Cuba ​said.

The incident took place amid heightened ‌tension between Cuba and the ​United States, which has blocked virtually all ⁠oil shipments to the ⁠island, ​increasing pressure on the communist-run government. American forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in Caracas on January 3rd, removing a key Cuban ally from power.

“Faced with the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms ‌its commitment to protecting ⁠its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defence is a ‌fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in safeguarding its ​sovereignty and stability in the region,” ​the Cuban statement said. – Reuters