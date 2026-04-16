Sudan food crisis now so bad people are eating leaves and animal feed to survive

Wednesday was a stark anniversary in Sudan: three years since fighting erupted between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, igniting a war that has led to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

“This grim and chastening anniversary marks another year when the world has failed to meet the test of Sudan,” Tom Fletcher, emergency relief co-ordinator at the United Nations, said in a statement before a conference in Berlin on Wednesday to raise aid funds and call attention to the brutal conflict.

“Sudan is an atrocities laboratory: sieges, denial of food, weaponised sexual violence,” Fletcher said at the conference.

As the fighting enters its fourth year, the widespread displacement, violence and hunger it has brought remain overshadowed by wars elsewhere.

Beyond that, the US-Israeli war on Iran has led to rising global fuel and fertiliser prices, Fletcher noted, compounding the severe food crisis in Sudan.

A report this month by the Norwegian Refugee Council and other aid groups said the violence had “systematically eroded Sudan’s food system – field by field, road by road, market by market – producing mass hunger.”

El Fasher has been the worst battleground of Sudan’s brutal civil war. Graphic: The New York Times.

About 14 million people have been forced from their homes by the fighting and some farmers have had to abandon their fields amid the war. At the same time, seed stocks have been destroyed, looted or otherwise depleted, while agricultural services have disappeared in many areas. The harsh farming conditions have led to a spike in the prices of food and agricultural supplies while incomes have plummeted to lows not seen in decades.

Before the war, about two-thirds of the people in Sudan relied on agriculture and related activities for their livelihoods and to supplement their own food supplies. Now, much of the population of about 50 million is not getting enough to eat, aid groups say. More than 10 million people are experiencing severe and extreme levels of food insecurity, and nearly 20 million more are struggling with shortages and acute food insecurity.

In the two areas hit hardest by the conflict – North Darfur and South Kordofan – millions of people get only one meal a day, if that, and often miss meals for days, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council report. Some people resort to eating leaves and animal feed to survive, and child malnutrition is spiking as a result, it said.

Aid agencies and the United Nations consider the crisis in Sudan to be the world’s worst, based on hunger and displacement.

“Hunger and violence are reinforcing each other in a vicious cycle of desperation,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, said in a statement from Sudan on Tuesday. Making matters worse are the increased global fuel and fertiliser costs linked to instability in the Middle East, Ross Smith, who heads emergency preparedness at the organisation, said in a separate statement.

Rising fuel prices “will have a knock-on effect on all the prices of all staple goods and food commodities, pushing more people into hunger,” Smith said on Tuesday.

Sudan’s warring parties were once close allies. The leaders of the military and the Rapid Support Forces seized power in a coup in 2021, only to later fall out before going to war in April 2023.

They show no signs of coming together again, not even to discuss a potential truce. Their war is partly funded by the production and trade of gold, which lies in rich deposits across Sudan and has actually surpassed pre-war levels, even as the population struggles to survive worsening conditions.

Foreign powers have fuelled the fight by supplying weapons to both sides, with the strongest criticism levelled at the United Arab Emirates, which has been widely accused of backing the Rapid Support Forces. The UAE denies it backs either side.

The war has destroyed Sudan’s economy, collapsed its health system, prompted widespread violence against women, brought the deaths of thousands of children and left many of the young without schools to attend, threatening the country’s future. The country’s health ministry puts the civilian death toll at more than 11,000, while some estimates are as high as about 400,000.

The Rapid Support Forces and associated Arab militias have carried out ethnically targeted killings that the US government has deemed to be genocide, and over the course of the war the US has accused both sides of war crimes. After the city of el-Fasher was overrun by the Rapid Support Forces last autumn, the United Nations also accused its fighters of genocide.

Displaced Sudanese women stand in front of their makeshift shelter in western Darfur after feeling El-Fasher, Sudan. Photograph: AFP/via Getty Images

More than 4,300 children have been killed or maimed since the war began and at least 245 were killed in the first three months of the year, according to Unicef, the vast majority from drone attacks. The true toll is probably far higher, Unicef noted, but insecurity and limited access have impeded sustained monitoring and verification.

The US committed $200 million in funding for Sudan in February and participated in the conference in Germany on Wednesday. Pledges of $1.53 billion were made at the conference, the German foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, said.

“But let’s be clear: funding alone cannot substitute for peace,” UN secretary general António Guterres told conference attendees via video. “An immediate cessation of hostilities is essential.” – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.