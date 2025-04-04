Myanmar junta chief meets foreign leaders as UN says military choking aid

Children sleep in the open on the ground in Mandalay on Friday, a week after a devastating earthquake flattened buildings across Myanmar. Photograph: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Myanmar’s ostracised junta chief met the leaders of India and Thailand during a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday, as the UN said his military was limiting humanitarian aid following the earthquake that killed over 3,100 people amid civil war.

Shunned by most world leaders since leading a 2021 coup that overthrew an elected government and ignited nationwide conflict, Min Aung Hlaing’s rare foreign trip exploits a window opened by the earthquake to ramp up diplomacy.

On the sidelines of the Bimstec summit of seven south Asian and south-east Asian nations, Min Aung Hlaing had two-way meetings with Thai premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, with recovery from the earthquake a common topic.

With a protracted civil war ravaging Myanmar since the coup, Mr Modi called for a post-earthquake ceasefire in the country of 55 million people to be made permanent, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said.

“Political resolution to the conflict is the only way forward, starting with inclusive and credible elections,” the spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X.

Myanmar’s junta announced a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday until April 22nd in operations against armed opponents, reflecting moves by a rebel alliance and a shadow government that includes parts of the previous administration.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the junta was restricting aid supplies to earthquake-hit areas where local communities did not back its rule. It also said it was investigating 53 reported attacks by the junta against opponents, including air strikes, of which 16 were after a ceasefire on April 2nd.

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The death toll from last Friday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake climbed to 3,145, with more than 4,500 injured and more than 200 still missing, the junta said.

“The earthquake has supercharged the suffering, with the monsoon season just around the corner,” UN secretary general António Guterres told reporters on Thursday, referring to the civil strife unleashed by the 2021 coup.

“I appeal for every effort to transform this tragic moment into an opportunity for the people of Myanmar.”

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher was set to arrive in Myanmar on Friday, followed by a visit by Julie Bishop, the UN’s special envoy for the country.

Myanmar’s neighbours, such as China, India and southeast Asian nations, are among those that dispatched relief supplies and rescuers to aid the recovery effort in quake-hit areas that are home to about 28 million people over the past week.

Extreme heat and forecast heavy rain could cause disease outbreaks among earthquake survivors camping in the open, as the risk of cholera grows in such areas, namely Mandalay, Sagaing and the capital of Naypyitaw.

Even before the earthquake, millions had suffered in Myanmar’s widening civil war, triggered by the coup that ousted the government of Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

It has decimated the mainly agrarian economy, driven more than 3.5 million people from their homes and crippled essential services such as healthcare.

On the sidelines of the Bimstec summit in Bangkok, Min Aung Hlaing with met the prime minister of Nepal, India and Thailand. Bimstec, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, grouping also includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The junta leader’s discussions with the Thai prime minister included disaster prevention and transnational crime, Thai officials said.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said the Thai and Malaysian foreign ministers would visit Myanmar on Saturday.

At the summit, Thai premier Paetongtarn urged the group to forge a free trade agreement and to co-operate on completing a highway connecting Thailand, Myanmar and India, the Thai government said.

In his meeting with the junta chief, Mr Modi pushed for an early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar, including through credible and inclusive elections, Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said. − Reuters