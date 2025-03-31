Myanmar earthquake death toll passes 1,700, amid struggling relief effort

Rescuers from Myanmar and China search for victims at the Sky Villa in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: EPA

The death toll from the earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the country’s military-led government said on Monday.

Another 3,400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing, a government spokesman told the state-run MRTV broadcaster. He did not provide more specific figures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an urgent flash appeal for $8m (€7.4m) for emergency support in Myanmar.

In a statement, the WHO said it “urgently needs $8m to deliver life-saving trauma care, prevent disease outbreaks and restore essential health services over the next 30 days”.

A woman trapped beneath the remains of a hotel building for nearly 60 hours was pulled alive from the rubble on Monday, officials said, in a rare moment of hope for rescue teams scrambling to find survivors.

Rescuers, many of them unequipped volunteers, have spent days trying to free people from buildings collapsed following Friday’s huge earthquake.

It is feared the true scale of the damage is yet to emerge. The International Committee of the Red Cross has called it the most devastating earthquake Asia has experienced in over a century.

In the early hours of Monday there was a brief moment of relief, when rescue workers carried a woman from the rubble of the Great Wall Hotel in Mandalay after a five-hour operation, according to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar.

China is among several countries that have sent aid and personnel to assist in rescue efforts.

On Sunday, workers rushing to find survivors at an apartment complex in Mandalay, freed a pregnant woman who had been trapped for two days, amputating her leg in order to free her.

However she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Many more are feared trapped beneath the 12-storey building complex.

Video shows dramatic moment an apartment block under construction collapses, as an earthquake 1,400km away in Myanmar, rocked Bangkok, Thailand.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit at midday on Friday, causing widespread damage, including in the capital Naypitaw and the second largest city, Mandalay.

The earthquake, whose epicentre was near Mandalay, brought down scores of buildings and damaged other infrastructure like the city’s airport.

Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country engaged in a civil war.

In neighbouring Thailand, the earthquake rocked much of the country and killed at least 18 people, many at a construction site in Bangkok where a partially built high-rise collapsed.

Seventy-six workers are believed to be trapped under a 30-storey tower that collapsed while under construction. – Agencies