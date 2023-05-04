Ukraine war: Black Sea oil refinery in Russia ‘hit by drones’

The flag of the president of Russia flies above his residence in the Kremlin, Moscow. Ukraine has denied targeting the Kremlin with drones on the night of May 2nd. Photograph: EPA

A drone attack set ablaze parts of an oil products reservoir at a refinery in southern Russia, but emergency services said they extinguished the fire just over two hours later, Taas news agency reported early on Thursday.

Russian state news agency Taas said the incident occurred at the Ilsky refinery near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region. A day earlier, a fuel depot further to the west caught on fire near a bridge linking Russia’s mainland with the occupied Crimea peninsula.

“A second turbulent night for our emergency services,” Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram, adding that tanks with oil products were on fire at the Ilsky refinery.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for what Moscow says are frequent drone strikes against infrastructure and military targets, particularly in regions close to Russia.

Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack on April 29th that set fire to an oil depot in Sevastopol. Kyiv’s military says undermining Russia’s logistics is part of preparations for a long-expected counteroffensive.

The early morning Russian attack comes as Moscow accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on the Kremlin on the night of May 2nd, an assertion Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has denied.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of attempting a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the attack but were disabled by Russian defences.

“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Ukraine’s president said.

Russia ‘likely staged’ Kremlin drone attack, said the US think tank the Institute for the Study of War.

In the past, Ukraine has launched drone strikes inside Russia and Crimea, although it typically does not claim responsibility for them.

Mr Zelenskiy has arrived in the Netherlands, having landed at Schiphol airport after attending a Nordic summit in Helsinki, according to local media. The Ukrainian president is expected to deliver a speech in The Hague entitled Dutch media

Back in Ukraine, the Kyiv independent reports the regions that heard air raid alarms ringing early this morning include, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia. – Guardian