Extensive cycling network proposed across 22 counties

Part of Sutton to Sandycove cycleway opens last January when then lord mayor Brendan Carr was joined on the Clontarf Road by other cyclists. File photograph: The Irish Times

Proposals to develop new cycle networks across 22 counties have been put out for public consultation.

The draft proposals, advanced by the National Transport Authority (NTA), it is hoped will deliver an “extensive cycling network” across counties Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford.

The NTA said the proposals will also complement the plans already developed for the greater Dublin area, which includes the capital, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow while incorporating existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways.

The plans are part of CycleConnects, developed by the NTA to improve sustainable travel through a “safe, accessible and convenient cycling network”.

Consultation closes November 11th

The proposals were developed following consultation with all local authorities and align with Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s proposed National Cycle Network, said the NTA on Friday.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said “as we support a cleaner more sustainable public transport network this is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voices heard on the CycleConnects: Ireland’s cycle network plan. I would encourage members of the public to view the plans on the National Transport Authority website.”

The consultation process will remain open until Friday, November 11th. Submissions can be made online or emailed to activetravel@nationaltransport.ie.