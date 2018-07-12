Your guide to the weekend’s best sporting action

World Cup final, third-place playoff, GAA Super 8s, hurling, Wimbledon men and women’s final, Scottish Open, John Deere Classic, LOI games, Tour de France.

Friday

Tennis

It’s men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon with Kevin Anderson taking on John Isner while Rafa Nadal meets Novak Djokovic (BBC 2 from 12.30pm).

Golf

Day two of the Scottish Open takes place at Gullane (Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am) where Pádraig Harrington, Paul Dunne, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke make up the Irish contingent.

On the PGA Tour the John Deere Classic offers one final golden ticket to next week’s Open Championship with Bryson DeChambeau the defending champion (Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm).

Cycling

It’s stage seven of the Tour de France where Ireland’s Dan Martin still holds a strong position. On Friday the riders will negotiate the flat 231km stage from Fougères to Chartres (TG4 1.10pm, Eurosport 1 10.45am).

Soccer

European midweek action means it’s slim pickings on the League of Ireland front with Bohemians clash with Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park the only game in the Premier Division (kick off: 7.45pm).

Saturday

Soccer

The third place playoff at a World Cup is always a bit of a damp squib but the clash of Belgium and England in St Petersburg should act as a nice appetiser for the following day’s final (RTÉ 2 from 2pm, ITV1 from 2.30pm – kick off: 3pm).

GAA

Football: The Super 8s get underway on Saturday with a double header at Croke Park. First up, Tyrone meet Roscommon (Sky Sports Arena from 4pm – throw in: 5pm) before reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin welcome Donegal to headquarters (RTÉ2 from 6.30pm – throw in: 7pm).

Hurling: Before the big ball action starts there is the small matter of an All-Ireland SHC quarter-final where Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford will travel to take on Fitzgerald’s native county Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (RTÉ 2 from 2.30pm – throw in: 3pm).

Tennis

Wimbledon has been overshadowed by the World Cup a bit this year but on Saturday the women’s final will take the spotlight on Centre Court. (BBC1 from 1.15pm – start time: 2pm).

Golf

It’s moving day in Scotland where a stellar field will be looking to find some links form before the third Major of the year at Carnoustie (Sky Sports Golf from 3pm).

The field will be halved in Illinois as day three of the John Deere Classic gets underway (Sky Sports Golf from 8pm).

Cycling

Another flat stage greets the riders for stage eight of the Tour de France from Dreux to Amiens Métropole over 181km (Eurosport 1 from 10.15am).

Sunday

Soccer

The biggest sporting event in the world is set for prime time on Sunday afternoon and no, it is not the meeting of Galway and Kerry. Croatia will take on France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for the prize of the World Cup trophy (RTÉ 2 from 3pm, BBC1 from 3pm, ITV1 from 2.55pm – kick off: 4pm).

GAA

Football: The remaining two first round Super 8s games take place on Sunday with Kildare meeting Monaghan (Sky Sports Arena from 1.30pm – throw in: 2pm) before Kerry take on Galway, also at Croke Park (RTÉ 1 from 3.30pm – throw in: 4pm).

Hurling: Brian Cody’s Kilkenny meet Limerick at Semple Stadium for a place in the All-Ireland semi-finals (RTÉ 1 from 1.30pm – throw in: 2pm).

Tennis

With Roger Federer out of Wimbledon there is a chance for someone else to grasp the mantle in the shadow of the World Cup final (BCC1 from 1pm-3pm, BBC2 from 2.55pm – start of play: 2pm).

Cycling

There is no rest for the riders at the Tour de France with a hilly stage from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix set to greet them over 156km on Sunday (Eurosport 1 from 11.35am, TG4 from 1.15pm).

Golf

There are three Open Championship places up for grabs on the final day of the Scottish Open at Gullane, as well as €6 million of prize money (Sky Sports Golf from 3pm).

Just the one Open spot is available at TPC Deere Run for the winner of the John Deere Classic (Sky Sports Golf from 8pm).