Your guide to the weekend’s best sporting action

The National Football and Hurling leagues get underway, Rory McIlroy is on the charge in Dubai, the magic of the FA Cup fourth round and the Australian Open women’s and men’s finals.

Friday

Roger Federer v Hyeon Chung, Australian Open (Eurosport, 12.0am-2.45pm)

Roger Federer is an odds-on favourite to win a 20th Grand Slam, and he takes on 21-year-old South Korean Hyeon Chung in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Marin Cilic awaits the winner in the final after he dispatched surprise package Kyle Edmund in straight sets in Thursday’s first semi.

Dubai Desert Classic (Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-1.30pm)

Rory McIlroy has made a flying start in the Dubai Desert Classic as he continues to impress on his return from injury. The four-time Major winner shot a seven under par 65 on Thursday, and his second round gets under way at 11.10am on Friday (Irish time), following a two hour and 50 minute delay due to fog. Meanwhile Paul Dunne is also going well after he opened with a six under par 66 - his second round got underway at 6.30am.

FA Cup fourth round, Yeovil Town v Manchester United (BBC 1, 7.55pm)

The FA Cup fourth round gets underway on Friday night with Manchester United taking on League Two Yeovil Town at Huish Park. New signing Alexis Sánchez could be in line to make his debut following his move from Arsenal. In the night’s other fixture, Sheffield Wednesday welcome Reading to Hillsborough (7.45pm).

Saturday

Dubai Desert Classic (Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.0pm)

The third round of the Dubai Desert Classic gets underway.

Simona Halep v Caroline Wozniacki, Australian Open women’s final (Eurosport, 8.0am-11.0am)

Simona Halep takes on Carolin Wozniacki in the Australian Open women’s final, after they beat Angelique Kerber and Elise Mertens respectively in Thursday’s semis. Both women are looking to secure a maiden Grand Slam title, with the world number one ranking also on the line

FA Cup fourth round

There are 12 FA Cup fourth round fixtures on Saturday, with Leicester City travelling to play Peterborough in the day’s early kick off (BT 2, 12.30pm). Southampton take on Watford in one of two all-Premier League ties (3.0pm), before Tottenham Hotspur travel to play League Two Newport County in the evening fixture (BT 2, 5.30pm). Later, West Bromwich Albion face Liverpool at Anfield (BT 3, 7.45pm).

Racing from Cheltenham and Doncaster (ITV 4, 1.30pm-4.0pm; TV3 1.0pm-4.0pm)

Beer Goggles (L) on the way to victory at Newbury last December. Photograph: alan Crowhurst/Getty

The spectre of the Cheltenham Festival looms ever larger over the National Hunt season and there is a fine offering at Prestbury Park on Saturday, with four Grade Twos on the card. The highlight is the Cotswold Chase (2.25) - a key trial for the Gold Cup - with Bristol De Mai currently a 5-4 antepost favourite. Meanwhile Finian’s Oscar heads the field in the Cleeve Hurdle (3.35) after being reverted to hurdles following a brief spell chasing. Colin Tizzard’s star in the making is an 11-4 favourite but an emotional victory for Beer Goggles - whose trainer Woollacott died earlier in the week - would bring the house down.

There is also a strong card at Doncaster, with Davy Russell to take the ride on L’Ami Serge in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase (3.15). Saturday’s Irish racing comes from Fairyhouse.

The National Football and Hurling leagues return

There are seven inter-county fixtures on Saturday as the National Leagues begin in anger. A Croke Park double-header represents a fine way to start, with Dublin’s hurlers facing Offaly (eirSport 1, 5.0pm), before Jim Gavin’s All-Ireland champions take on Leinster rivals Kildare (eirSport 2, 7.0pm).

Jim Gavin’s Dublin are back in action in Croke Park on Saturday evening. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Tickets for Croke Park are €15 for adults and €5 for juniors on the gate, or €12 (€5) in advance. They can be purchased HERE.

Elsewhere, there’s also a double-header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where Cork take on Tipperary in NFL Division Two (eirSport 2, 5.0pm), before there’s a hurling clash to savour between the Rebels and Kilkenny (eirSport 1, 7.0pm).

Sunday

Dubai Desert Classic (Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.0pm)

The Dubai Desert Classic reaches its conclusion.

Men’s singles final, Australian Open (Eurosport, 8.0am-12.0pm)

Marin Cilic awaits the winner of Roger Federer and Hyeon Chung in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam.

Croatia’s Marin Cilic awaits Roger Federer or Hyeon Chung in Sunday’s Australian Open final. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP

FA Cup fourth round

There are two further FA Cup fixtures on Sunday, with Chelsea welcoming Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge (BT 2, 1.30pm) before Cardiff City take on Manchester City in the Welsh capital (BBC 1, eirSport 1, 4.0pm).

National Football and Hurling Leagues

The leagues are well and truly in full swing by Sunday, with a raft of fixtures up and down the country.

Football

There are three Division One fixtures on Sunday, with Monaghan facing Mayo in Clones, Tyrone travelling to face Galway in Tuam (both 2.0pm) and Kerry taking on Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium (deferred coverage TG4, 4.0pm). Elsewhere Roscommon face Meath in the pick of the Division Two clashes.

Hurling

In Division 1A Clare take on Tipperary in a repeat of the 1997 All-Ireland final (TG4, 2.0pm), while Waterford face Kilkenny in Walsh Park (2.0pm). All-Ireland champions Galway face Antrim in Division 1B (2.0pm).