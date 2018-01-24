Connacht captain John Muldoon to retire at end of season

Connacht’s stalwart captain John Muldoon is set to retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old backrow made his debut in 2003, and has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for the province.

His crowning glory came in 2016, as he led Connacht to their first ever piece of major silverware - the Pro 14 title.

On announcing his decision to depart the Sportsground in the summer, Muldoon said: “I am a proud Connacht man and I have been involved with the province for the past 17 years. I have been on an incredible journey during that time but sadly all good things come to an end and for me that time is the end of this season.

“I have been honoured and humbled to wear the Connacht jersey and particularly to be given the opportunity to captain my home province.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Connacht Rugby, especially coaches and players both past and present. Also, to My wife Lorna and my wonderful family for their constant support down through the years.

“The Connacht supporters have also been incredible throughout my career and have made the Sportsground a fortress where I have always been immensely proud to play and represent this fantastic province. I am determined to finish my career on a high and for the remainder of the season I will be doing everything in my power to bring further success to Connacht.”

Meanwhile CEO of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane said: “On behalf of Connacht Rugby and indeed the people of Connacht I would like to take this opportunity to thank John Muldoon for the incredible contribution he has made both on and off the pitch and in particular the manner in which he has represented his home province over a long and illustrious career.

“During that time John has shown unwavering commitment and loyalty to Connacht Rugby and has been a leader in everything that we have been trying to achieve during that time.”