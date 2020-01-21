Chelsea host Arsenal tonight in a crucial match in the battle for fourth place - and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta accepts his team’s Champions League hopes could hinge on winning at Stamford Bridge. That’s one of six matches in the Premier League tonight. On the day John Delaney vacated his position on the Executive Committee of Uefa, the FAI yesterday announced the appointment of former Hibernian Insurance managing director Gary Owens as Interim Chief Executive of the organisation. He has previously been chairman of the Athletics Ireland’s board and was involved for a year as a consultant with the High Performance Unit of the Irish Amateur Boxing Association.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey's good form has been rewarded as he’s been added to Ireland’s squad for the Six Nations. In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Gerry Thornley notes that Saracens were very late to apologise for their repeated cheating. But their siege mentality, he writes, will be called upon again for their upcoming Leinster clash: “as things stand, this quarter-final is Saracens’ only remaining competitive match this season and it’s their last shot at Europe for at least another three seasons. Grist to the mill for their “no-one likes us but we don’t care” mentality. And it’s never been truer.”