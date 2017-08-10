The Morning Sports Briefing

Ireland edge World Cup opener, Athletics finds its new superman, and Spieth calm and ready for PGA Championships
Ireland’s Paula Fitzpatrick celebrates winning with friends in the crowd. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Paula Fitzpatrick celebrates winning with friends in the crowd. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Women’s Rugby World Cup

Ireland made life difficult for themselves but showed guts to see off Australia and win their first Women’s Rugby World Cup game as hosts .

After digging a hole, trailing 10-7 up to the hour mark, they finally started to perform like they know they can on the big occasions. Ciara Griffin and Sophie Spence both crossed over for tries before the visitors struck back in the 72nd minute; Conditioning mattered, as did Ireland’s vastly superior experience.

World Athletics Championships

After squeezing two qualifying rounds into the one night, Isaac Makwala is through to the final of the 200 metres and with that London gets the classic showdown it thought was denied.

After being prohibited from running the 400m final on Tuesday because of the vomiting bug, Makwala ran two 200m races yesterday- just over two hours apart - and twice had the rain-soaked stadium crowd on its feet.

“I’m still running with anger, with a broken heart,” he said. The final is at 9.52pm on Thursday.

In her column this morning, Sonia O’Sullivan says the IAAF’s call not to allow Makwala compete in the 400m final defied belief.

“I would have gone mad in that situation and tried every gate in the stadium in order to get in.”

US PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth remains calm in advance of his bid to emulate the golfing greats at the US PGA Championship, which gets underway today.

If he were to add the Wanamaker Trophy to the Masters trophy, the US Open trophy and the British Open’s claret jug, then he would become the youngest ever player to achieve the career Grand Slam.

“There will be pressure,” he says. “But there won’t be added expectations or pressure (to complete the career Grand Slam). I just don’t feel it.”

One man trying to stop him is Rory McIlory - In seven appearances at Quail Hollow, he was twice won the Wells Fargo on a course which plays to the strength of players who drive the ball long and accurately.

“I like the flow of it. I like the shape. I like the visuals that it gives you off the tee.”

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.