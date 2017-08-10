The Morning Sports Briefing

Women’s Rugby World Cup

Ireland made life difficult for themselves but showed guts to see off Australia and win their first Women’s Rugby World Cup game as hosts .

After digging a hole, trailing 10-7 up to the hour mark, they finally started to perform like they know they can on the big occasions. Ciara Griffin and Sophie Spence both crossed over for tries before the visitors struck back in the 72nd minute; Conditioning mattered, as did Ireland’s vastly superior experience.

World Athletics Championships

After squeezing two qualifying rounds into the one night, Isaac Makwala is through to the final of the 200 metres and with that London gets the classic showdown it thought was denied.

After being prohibited from running the 400m final on Tuesday because of the vomiting bug, Makwala ran two 200m races yesterday- just over two hours apart - and twice had the rain-soaked stadium crowd on its feet.

“I’m still running with anger, with a broken heart,” he said. The final is at 9.52pm on Thursday.

In her column this morning, Sonia O’Sullivan says the IAAF’s call not to allow Makwala compete in the 400m final defied belief.

“I would have gone mad in that situation and tried every gate in the stadium in order to get in.”

US PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth remains calm in advance of his bid to emulate the golfing greats at the US PGA Championship, which gets underway today.

If he were to add the Wanamaker Trophy to the Masters trophy, the US Open trophy and the British Open’s claret jug, then he would become the youngest ever player to achieve the career Grand Slam.

“There will be pressure,” he says. “But there won’t be added expectations or pressure (to complete the career Grand Slam). I just don’t feel it.”

One man trying to stop him is Rory McIlory - In seven appearances at Quail Hollow, he was twice won the Wells Fargo on a course which plays to the strength of players who drive the ball long and accurately.

“I like the flow of it. I like the shape. I like the visuals that it gives you off the tee.”