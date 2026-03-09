Jeremy Loughman ruled out of Ireland’s game against Scotland

Six Nations

Jeremy Loughman has been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations clash against Scotland at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday (Kick-off 2.10pm).

There are no fresh injury concerns arising from the 27-17 win over Wales and with Loughman again sidelined, the likelihood is that Tom O’Toole will further his education as a loosehead option, while the Connacht prop Billy Bohan has joined the squad as well as Munster’s Brian Gleeson.

The Ulster trio of Cormac Izuchukwu, Jude Postlethwaite and Bryn Ward have returned to Ulster ahead of their refixed URC clash away to Edinburgh on Friday night.

The Ireland team will be named on Thursday afternoon.

