Postponed Waterford v Tipperary NHL fixture set for Sunday

Waterford’s postponed National Hurling League clash against Tipperary has been rescheduled for Sunday at Walsh Park.

The match was originally scheduled to take place last Sunday but the Division 1A encounter was called off on Saturday following the death of Benny Kiely, father of Waterford player Michael Kiely.

Both counties agreed to the postponement and the fixture has now been rescheduled for Sunday, March 15th at 2pm. A pivotal game in the top flight, it will be streamed live on the TG4 Player and website, followed by deferred TV coverage from 5.35pm.

The reigning All-Ireland champions are the only side in Division 1A with two games remaining, providing the final opposition in both Kilkenny and Waterford’s league campaigns.

With the three counties currently all level on four points, the outcome of Sunday’s game at Walsh Park will have a significant impact on the battle to avoid relegation alongside Offaly, who are bottom of the division with zero points.