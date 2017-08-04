The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Last night Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of Neymar from Barcelona after triggering his €222m release clause, completing the most expensive transfer in football history.

After a day that saw La Liga officials at first refuse to accept the payment before being urged to “abide by Fifa’s rules” by their French counterparts LFP, Barcelona confirmed they received the payment from the 25-year-old.

Everton remain on course for Europa League qualification after they edged past Ruzomberok 1-0 (aggregate 2-0), in Slovakia.

England Under-20 star Dominic Calvert-Lewin spared the Toffees’ blushes with a late strike to seal progression from the third qualifying round.

GAA

In his column this morning, Jackie Tyrrell explains how Galway and Tipperary’s semi-final on Sunday will be a rare match in modern hurling where the match-ups are the key to winning.

“By the time you’ve done all the switches in most games these days, you come away with your programme looking like a two-year-old has been doodling on it. That won’t be the case on Sunday. By my count, there are seven different match-ups that will go a long way to deciding the game . . .”

World Championships

Ciara Mageean is facing a daunting challenge in London today, as she takes on a star-studded field in the Women’s 1,500m. Three races, in four days, and that’s presuming everything goes perfectly to plan in making that women’s 1,500m final on Monday.

Golf

Life after JP dawned brightly for Rory McIlroy in Akron as he carded an impressive round of 67 – three under par – at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational to sit two shots off the lead at the end of the first day.

With best friend Harry Diamond on the bag at Firestone, McIlroy dazzled at times but a three-putt bogey on the final hole is sure to leave a sour taste.

Galway races

Former champion jockey Declan McDonogh takes over from Aubrey McMahon on Whiskey Sour in Friday evening’s €100,000 Galway feature, and Brian O’Connor believes that the Willie Mullins-trained horse can complete a lucrative festival double. Following the 16-1 surprise win in Monday’s big amateur highlight.

Meanwhile, ahead of the new rugby season, John O’Sullivan has taken a look at how the four Irish provinces stand . . .