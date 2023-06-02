French Open: Aryna Sabalenka cites mental health concerns after avoiding media duties

Aryna Sabalenka did not undertake her usual media duties at the French Open citing mental health concerns after her third-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova.

The second seed was involved in a tense exchange with a Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday over her previous support for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

“For many months now I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts,” said Sabalenka.

“These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches but, on Wednesday, I did not feel safe in the press conference.

“I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and wellbeing, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision.

“It hasn’t been an easy few days, and now my focus is continue to play well here in Paris.”

Roland Garros organisers claimed Sabalenka talked to a handpicked group of journalists in a “press conference” after easing past Rakhimova 6-2 6-2, but it is understood all the questions were asked by a WTA employee.

It is not yet clear whether Sabalenka, who is through to the fourth round in Paris for the first time, will attend press conferences for the rest of the tournament.

The Australian Open champion was also asked questions about the war after her first-round victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, who refused to shake her hand and was booed off court.

She said afterwards that all Russian and Belarusian athletes were against the war but refused to answer questions from the Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday.

Third seed Jessica Pegula also declined to do a press conference following the disappointment of her 6-1 6-3 loss to 28th seed Elise Mertens.

The American, whose preparations were disrupted by food poisoning, failed to make the quarter-finals for only the second time in the last six grand slams.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, meanwhile, did not shake hands with Russian opponent Anna Blinkova at the end of her 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory.

Amid more booing from the crowd on Simonne Mathieu, Svitolina, who is married to French player Gael Monfils, gave a thumbs-up and exchanged a few words with Blinkova but did not offer her hand.

Svitolina, in her first grand slam tournament since giving birth to her daughter in October, will next play another Russian, Daria Kasatkina, who has been the most vocal of the Russian and Belarusian competitors in speaking out against the war.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at Roland Garros. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Two-times champion Novak Djokovic huffed and puffed but forced his way into the fourth round of the French Open following a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.

Djokovic, who is aiming to leapfrog injured champion Rafa Nadal and win a 23rd Grand Slam title, came into the match at Court Philippe Chatrier having lost to Davidovich Fokina the last time they met in Monte Carlo.

The 36-year-old Serbian was given an early reminder of his struggles in that 2022 match by the man-bun sporting Davidovich Fokina, who had the world number three tied up in knots with some heavy hitting and breathtaking drop shots.

Djokovic creaked on serve but hit back when it mattered to level at 3-3 and edged the 83-minute first set with a blistering crosscourt winner that drew huge roars.

A charged-up Djokovic responded to an early break with two of his own but dropped serve again in the wildly swinging second set, before shrugging off three double faults at 5-5 and a time violation to double his advantage in another tie-break.

He called the trainer on to the court for an apparent left leg issue, sparking fears the injury that accompanied his run to the Australian Open title in January had returned, but pulled away in the third set and crossed the finish line in style.