Australian Open: Djokovic’s participation in doubt due to hamstring injury

Novak Djokovic is dealing with a hamstring injury that puts his participation in the Australian Open in doubt. Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic admitted he is worried about his Australian Open prospects after his left hamstring problem flared up again during a second-round victory over Enzo Couacaud.

Djokovic took a medical timeout during the second set and appeared distinctly uncomfortable, grimacing and stretching, but he avoided joining Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in making an early exit, coming through 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-0 to set up a clash with Grigor Dimitrov.

Speaking to Eurosport afterwards, the 35-year-old said of the hamstring: “To be honest, it is not good at all. I will take it day to day.

“It was better last match, the feeling, than tonight, but that is all I can say and now it is up to God to help me and the physio and everyone. I hope I will be able to recover and be ready for a tough match next up.”

Expanding on the subject in his press conference later, Djokovic said: “I am worried. I cannot say that I’m not. I have reason to be worried.”

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts after a point against Marketa Vondrousova. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images

Second seed Ons Jabeur crashed out of the second round of the Australian Open after an error-strewn display in a 6-1 5-7 6-1 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday.

The Tunisian, who stormed up the rankings last year after runs to the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, sprayed 50 unforced errors and had her serve broken eight times in the 102 minute contest.

There were only flashes of the brilliant racket skills that have made her such a favourite on the WTA tour as Vondrousova matched everything Jabeur threw at her on a chilly evening on Rod Laver Arena.

Jabeur saved some face by breaking the Olympic silver medallist when she was serving for the match for the first time but Vondrousova broke straight back to move on to a third-round meeting with fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.