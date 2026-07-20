Tennis players must undergo genetic sex testing to secure WTA Tour eligibility

WTA's new eligibility policy involves a one-time test for the presence of the SRY gene, which is associated with male sex development. Photograph: Getty

Tennis players will be required to undergo genetic sex testing to compete on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

The new eligibility policy, which comes into effect on Tuesday, involves a one-time test for the presence of the SRY gene, which is associated with male sex development.

Testing can be conducted via a cheek swab, blood test or saliva sample.

If a test is positive for the presence of the SRY gene, the player will face further medical assessment before being allowed to play.

Under the previous policy transgender women could compete after declaring their gender as female and maintaining testosterone levels below the WTA’s required threshold for at least two years.

There are no known transgender women currently playing on the WTA Tour.

“The WTA’s women’s eligibility policy is designed to promote equal athletic opportunities in women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition for all players participating in WTA tournaments,” the governing body said.

“Since first being introduced in 1975, the eligibility policy has undergone periodic review in light of developments across international sport.

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“Following the most recent review, which included consultation with WTA members and evolving standards across women’s sport, the board approved a new policy beginning in 2026 based on biological sex.”

Players must sign a document that states they may face disciplinary action if they refuse to be tested.

“The WTA recognises that this is a sensitive and complex issue and is committed to treating all players with dignity and implementing the policy in a respectful and thoughtful way,” the governing body said.