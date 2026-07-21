French Open becomes first grand slam to offer players share of tournament revenue

The French Open has become the first grand slam tournament to offer players a share of the event’s revenue in a significant step forward in the row over prize money.

It is understood that officials from Roland Garros made the offer to the players’ representative, Larry Scott, in talks at Wimbledon a fortnight ago in a move that will increase pressure on the US Open, which is due to announce its prize fund for this year’s tournament at the start of next month.

While an agreement has yet to be reached, the French Open’s willingness to commit to a profit-share model to determine prize money is a significant development and sets Roland Garros apart from the three other grand slam tournaments.

Debbie Jevans, chairwoman of the All England Club, angered the players last month by saying that it made “no sense” to use tournament revenues to determine prize money, which led them to threaten a media boycott for the entire first week of Wimbledon, although that protest was ultimately cancelled.

The French Open appears to have taken a different approach, however, with the commitment to revenue sharing being accompanied by a willingness to contribute to player pensions and healthcare, and give the players a greater say in the running of the tournament.

The players are seeking guarantees that all the grand slam tournaments will pay 16 per cent of their revenue in prize money with immediate effect, rising to 22 per cent by 2030.

All the grand slam tournaments have offered significant increases in prize money in recent years, but the players want an agreed formula based on revenue sharing rather than having to wait each year for notification of the annual award.

The US Open is under particular pressure as it has had longer to reach an agreement with the players, and the tournament next month coincides with the arrival of a new chief executive of the US Tennis Association, Craig Tiley.

A number of players, including world number one Jannik Sinner, have threatened not to play in the US Open’s mixed doubles tournament that precedes the singles at Flushing Meadows, if significant progress is not made.

Last year the US Open increased its prize money by 21 per cent to $85 million, compared with $70 million the year before, and a similar rise this year would mean the players receive a total prize pot of more than $100 million (€88 million) for the first time. – Guardian