Salah scores direct from a corner but limps off on Egypt duty

Egypt assistant says Liverpool attacker’s injury is a muscle strain and ‘not a big injury’
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah applauds fans as he leaves the pitch due to injury. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah applauds fans as he leaves the pitch due to injury. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

 

Mohamed Salah limped off towards the end of Egypt’s 4-1 friendly win over Swaziland with a “muscle strain”.

The Liverpool forward scored direct from a corner in the African Nations Cup qualifier in Cairo before appearing to suffer a hamstring injury.

Egypt assistant Hany Ramzy moved to ease fears over the 26-year-old’s fitness post-match by insisting it was “not a big injury”.

“The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture,” Ramzy is quoted as saying by yallakora.

“The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence.

“It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible.”

Salah, who hit 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions last term, has struggled for form so far this season.

The former Roma star has scored just three in 11 appearances for the Reds, who return to Premier League action against Huddersfield on October 20th.

Egypt face a return fixture against Swaziland on Tuesday in Group J.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.