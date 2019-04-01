Pope Francis sets record straight that Lionel Messi ‘is not God’

‘In theory, it is sacrilege,’ to call the Barcelona player God, according to the Catholic Church

A picture of Diego Maradona, Pope Francis and Lionel Messi is held up by an Argentina fan ahead of their last 16 match against France at the 2018 World Cup. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

A picture of Diego Maradona, Pope Francis and Lionel Messi is held up by an Argentina fan ahead of their last 16 match against France at the 2018 World Cup. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

 

For Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi is ‘D10S’, a combination of the Spanish word for “God” - “dios” - with the No 10 on his shirt. But Pope Francis begs to differ.

Interviewed by Spanish TV channel La Sexta on Sunday, the pope praised his Argentine compatriot Messi, but said he must not be called God.

“In theory, it is sacrilege,” explained the leader of the Catholic Church. “You can’t do it.

“People could call him God, just as they might say ‘I adore you’, but only God can be worshipped.

“(Saying) ‘He’s a god with the ball on the pitch’ is a popular way to express yourself. He’s great to watch - but he’s not God.”

Pope Francis is known to be a football fan, and he is also a club member of Buenos Aires side San Lorenzo.

Two goals from Messi gave Barcelona victory in the Catalan derby over Espanyol on Sunday, taking the La Liga leaders another step closer to the title.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.