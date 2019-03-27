Trent Alexander-Arnold an injury doubt for Spurs game

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur due to a back injury, manager Jürgen Klopp has said.

The injury forced Alexander-Arnold to withdraw from England’s squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro during the recent international break.

“Trent still feels his back. We’re not 100 per cent sure so we have to watch him,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“It’s not an obvious injury that you can say something is broke or whatever, it’s just a bit annoying actually that he cannot feel really free.”

Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri should be fit for the weekend after recovering from a groin injury that kept him out of international duty and Klopp also revealed that centre back Joe Gomez had started training again.

Gomez has been sidelined since having surgery to mend a lower leg fracture he picked up at the start of December and is training away from the rest of the squad.

“Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit after a long time,” Klopp added. “I think Joe was out for 15 weeks. That’s long so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season.”

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has not played since rupturing a ligament in his right knee last April, has suffered a minor setback after sustaining a muscle injury playing for the under-23s.

“Ox is positive, we are all positive,” Klopp said. “It was a little setback. That’s how it is. We’re careful of course . . . and I think he’ll be in training in a week again.”

League leaders Liverpool are two points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more but could find themselves back in second before Spurs visit Anfield, with City travelling to second-bottom Fulham on Saturday.