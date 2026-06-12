Soccer

Damien Duff joins Brentford coaching staff

Former Republic of Ireland winger will work alongside Keith Andrews as first-team assistant coach

Former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger Damien Duff has joined Brentford as first-team assistant coach. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger Damien Duff has joined Brentford as first-team assistant coach. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 11:331 MIN READ

Former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger Damien Duff has joined Brentford as first-team assistant coach.

As a player, Duff made over 600 senior appearances and was capped 100 times for his country before moving into management and led Shelbourne to the League of Ireland Premier Division title in 2024.

He will join the Bees later this month ahead of the new campaign after they finished ninth in the Premier League last season.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews told the club website: “I’ve known Damien for a long time. I’ve seen him up close throughout his coaching journey. We’ve been on courses together and worked together as coaches with the Republic of Ireland national team.

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“Damien will bring experience, presence and a real level of detail to our coaching department. He will add to the great group we already have and I’m very pleased that he is joining us.”

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