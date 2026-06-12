UK

Keir Starmer insists he will not walk away after defence resignations

British prime minister admits he has ‘got to turn things around’

British prime minister Keir Starmer admitted he has “got to turn things around” if he is going to remain in post. Photograph: EPA
British prime minister Keir Starmer admitted he has “got to turn things around” if he is going to remain in post. Photograph: EPA
David Hughes, Christopher McKeon and David Lynch
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 13:381 MIN READ

British prime minister Keir Starmer admitted he has “got to turn things around” if he is going to remain in post and lead UK Labour into the next general election.

His fragile authority has suffered a further blow with the resignation of defence secretary John Healey and armed forces minister Al Carns over long-delayed defence investment plan.

The prime minister insisted defence spending was a priority and he had taken the “difficult decisions” necessary to keep the country safe.

The timing of the resignations of Healey and Carns, along with two ministerial aides, comes at a moment of peril for Keir whose premiership has looked precarious since May’s election results across England, Wales and Scotland.

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Starmer said: “I don’t think we should plunge the country into the chaos of a leadership election”, but told the BBC he would fight any challenge.

Asked if he would lead Labour into the next general election, expected in 2029, he said: “Well, that’s what I want to do.

“I recognise that I’ve got to turn things around. We had a very bad set of elections.” – PA

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